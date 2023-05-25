THAIFEX – Anuga Asia Unveils its Largest Edition Yet, Solidifying its Position as Southeast Asia’s Leading Food & Beverage Trade Show

Between 23-27 May, a record-setting of 3,000 food and beverage manufacturers to exhibit at Asia’s largest food trade unveiling the future of foods to 60,000 international trade visitors, pioneering new opportunities and trends.

BANGKOK, Thailand, May 24, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023, Asia’s largest and most important food trade fair officially launched today with a grand opening ceremony at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok, Thailand. Hosted by organizers the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse, the official opening event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, industry leaders, global exhibitors, international VIP guests and global media.

With an impressive lineup of exhibitors from more than 40 countries, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 solidifies its position as the leading platform for F&B professionals in Asia-Pacific. Spanning across 130,000 square meters of exhibition space, featuring 11 exhibition halls, this expansive event is expected to attract over 60,000 trade visitors, buyers, and decision-makers from 140 countries under one roof.

THAIFEX – Anuga Asia serves as a catalyst for international exhibitors, brands, and products to unlock new business prospects in Southeast Asia, facilitating valuable opportunities with buyers and fostering lucrative partnerships in the region.

The mammoth trade fair is expected to generate 70,000 million baht in revenue this May. It will feature 11 signature trade shows, 11 trends, and 6 special shows, all designed to shine a spotlight on emerging trends, innovative blueprints, bold ideas, and cutting-edge solutions that are shaping the F&B industry. Trade attendees can expect an immersive experience that unveils the latest advancements and offers insights into the future of the F&B sector.

Khun Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), said, “THAIFEX – Anuga Asia is Southeast Asia’s flagship food and beverage trade fair and we are thrilled to be hosting its largest edition yet. Thailand is Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, with a GDP of US$495 billion in 20221, and our food manufacturing and agriculture sectors are significant contributors to this. THAIFEX – Anuga Asia showcases Thailand’s rich culinary heritage, high-quality products, and offers a gateway for global players to access our vibrant market while we also tap into international trade opportunities. This year’s event, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023, gathers more than 3,000 exhibitors, including Thai and international exhibitors. Through initiatives like THAIFEX – Anuga Asia, we are confident in forging stronger connections in shaping the future of food security on a global scale and propelling Thailand’s key position in the F&B industry to new heights.”

THAIFEX – Anuga Asia also serves as a crucial platform that shines a spotlight on Thailand’s domestic food and beverage brands and with the ever-changing landscape of the industry, it presents opportunities to discover further innovation.

Khun Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), said, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia plays a vital role in supporting and promoting local Thai businesses, showcasing their remarkable innovations and diverse product lines to international buyers. This year, there are 1,100 Thai exhibitors to join us. The event serves as a platform to elevate the visibility of our homegrown talents and connect them with global opportunities. This synergy between local businesses and international buyers is a testament to the transformative power of THAIFEX – Anuga Asia in driving growth, fostering innovation, and strengthening Thailand’s position in the global marketplace.”

DITP, TCC and Koelnmesse have played a pivotal role in curating and successfully executing 19 editions of the renowned food and trade fair in Thailand, with each year showcasing a significant evolution.

Managing Director and VP Asia-Pacific of Koelnmesse, Mathias Kuepper, “We take great pride in celebrating the official opening of our largest edition of THAIFEX – Anuga Asia to date, representing a remarkable milestone in the history of our event. This show serves as a vital conduit, facilitating meaningful connections between international exhibitors, brands, and products with buyers from the dynamic Southeast Asian region. This platform fosters collaborations, opens doors to new opportunities, and drives success in this thriving market.”

“This year, we have exceeded expectations by securing an impressive lineup of 1,925 exhibitors hailing from 43 countries, more than double the number from last year. Among these exhibitors are renowned, award-winning brands spanning various industry verticals, alongside visionary game changers who are reshaping the food landscape. By showcasing consumer-led transformations, we are collectively pushing the boundaries of innovation in the food industry. Moreover, our steadfast commitment to technology and sustainability ensures that we are actively shaping a future of sustainable practices and food security,” Mr. Kuepper added.

Key THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 highlights include:

THAIFEX – Anuga tasteInnovation Show Winners

Showcasing Asia’s Most Innovative Food Products and Solutions, tasteInnovation Show winners have been unveiled. This special show is dedicated to highlighting Asia’s newest and most innovative food products and solutions that are pushing the boundaries of creativity, personal health, sustainability, and taste profiles.

Handpicked from a multitude of entries, a total of 11 winners were identified from 50 impressive finalists. Some of these (but not limited to) include:

KAPP·POPP Thai Microwave pork crackle by Hesco Solution Co., Ltd.

Chickpea rice by Eatvolution Co., Ltd.

CP FI-IT Sausage by CPF (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd.

Complete list of winners can be accessed HERE.

World Coffee Tasting: Origin Coffee – Hall 1

Revenue in the Coffee segment amounts to US$142.00bn in 2023. The market is expected to grow annually by 5.52% (CAGR 2023-2025)2. THAIFEX – Anuga Asia plays a significant role in the coffee and tea industry in Asia, providing a global platform for industry players to showcase their products and connect with potential buyers and partners. In Hall 1, the rich culture and distinct flavours from Brazil, Guatemala, Kenya and Thailand will be on showcase.



Unleashing the Potential of Next-Gen Food and Beverage Innovation. You will have a front-row seat to capture and share the insights, trends, and breakthroughs that will shape the future of our food. Highlights include:

Tuesday, 23 May

11.00am – 11.30am Supporting Mental Health through Food and Drink Speaker: Miss Rashmika Khanijou Research Analyst, Food&Drink, Thailand, Mintel

12.30pm – 3.15pm Future Food is Here Speaker: Mr. Santi Abakaz, CEO/Co-Founder TASTEBUD LAB

2.30pm – 3.15pm Where is the Future of Future Food Speakers: Tony Hunter, A Global Food Futurist Speaker, Mr. Apirak Kosayodhin, Chairman & CEO of V Foods (Thailand) Mr. Gerben Kamps, Global Business Development for Alternative Protein Business Unit, Thai Union Dr. Akamol Klaikherd AVP, Group TSTD

3.30pm – 4.30pm Opening and Welcoming to Future Food Experience and Delegation Tour led by Khun Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC)



Access complete speaker line-up from 23-27 HERE.

THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone – Hall 1

Visitors will step into the world of curated HoReCa companies as they unite to address the pressing challenges faced by today’s hospitality businesses. At THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone, visitors and HoReCa business owners will have the opportunity to witness and interact with an array of products, gaining valuable insights into how innovative solutions can be seamlessly integrated into their own operations. Immersive technological-led experience guided by a dedicated team will showcase exceptional quality and transformative solutions that give businesses a competitive edge.

Explore the 9 Dynamic Segments Bakery & Ice-Cream Cafe&Bar Cleaning & Laundry Dining Furnishing Kitchen Services Tech Wellness



And 6 Emerging Trends: Sustainability Contactless Digitalized Guest Experience Plant Based Menu Food Waste Energy Efficiency



In addition to new programs, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 will see the return of popular shows, including:

THAIFEX – Anuga Future Food Market presents new and emerging food and beverage breakthroughs in segments such as alternative or sustainable products, new nutrition, and tech-enhanced processes. Visitors can sample the products on display, experience the products that supermarket of the future may hold, and connect with industry professionals and food enthusiasts to discover and learn about the latest developments in the food industry.

Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (TUCC)

Dates: May 23-27, 2023

Venue: Hall 12, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok

9th edition of TUCC, Asia’s esteemed culinary contest

Over 700 professional and aspiring chefs competing

19 categories, including new plant-based theme

Judged by a panel of 20+ experts approved by World Associations of Chefs’ Socieities (WACS)

Winners will be recognised in the following categories: Best Ultimate Establishment Best Ultimate Asian Gourmet Challenge Best Ultimate Asian Chef Best Ultimate Professional Chef

There will be a spotlight on appetizing plant-based and Asian food



THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 is organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse. For more information, please visit https://thaifex-anuga.com

11 Signature Trade Shows:

6 Special Shows:

3 Supporting Programmes:

Program and Registration:

To learn more about the full programmes, visit https://thaifex-anuga.com/

For exhibitor registration, visit: https://thaifex-anuga.com/for-exhibitors/interest-to-participate/

For visitor registration, visit https://pre.eventthai.com/thaifex-anuga

(1) Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, Thailand (17 February 2023)

(2) https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/hot-drinks/coffee/asia

Notes to Editors:

Media accreditation: Media may register for THAIFEX – Anuga Asia at our virtual newsroom to apply for accreditation

Download high-resolution past event images here

Access Full Program Agenda here

There will be no live streaming of any of the sessions this year, although selected videos will be uploaded for On-Demand Access after the event

Interview requests with speakers, exhibitors, or sponsors, should be directed to [email protected]

About the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

The Department of International Trade Promotion is committed to providing excellent service to Thai entrepreneurs in international business, including trade facility, cost reduction, value creation of goods and services, providing consultation for overseas market access and maintenance, as well as close cooperation with the private sector to promote Thailand as a major gateway of Asia. http://www.ditp.go.th/

About the Thai Chamber of Commerce

The Thai Chamber of Commerce represents as the Thai private sector to facilitate business and trade as well as to serve as the central coordinating agency between the government and private sector, and also helps to promote trade, business and economic cooperation including, build relationships between Thai and partner countries at the bilateral and multilateral level as well as plays a proactive role in representing the interests of the local Thai business community. https://www.thaichamber.org/

About Koelnmesse – Global Competence in Food and FoodTec

Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising food fairs and events regarding food and beverage processing. Trade fairs such as the Anuga, ISM and Anuga FoodTec are established world leaders. Koelnmesse not only organises food and food technology trade fairs in Cologne, Germany, but also in further growth markets around the globe, for example, in Brazil, China, Colombia, India, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which have different focuses and contents. These global activities enable us to offer our customers a network of events, which in turn grant access to different markets and thus create a basis for sustainable and stable international business. Further Information is available at: https://www.koelnmesse.com/current-dates/all-trade-fairs/

Media Contacts:

International

Wani Diwarkar

Mobile: +65 98320643

E-mail:[email protected]

Organiser

Faith Lim

Tel: +65 9230 6126

E-mail: [email protected]

Thailand

Jitjam Adsawakeawmongkol

Mobile: +66(0)81-924-9271

E-mail: [email protected]

Organiser

Jeerabhas Rerkpiyasap

Tel. +66 2507 8341

[email protected]

www.ditp.go.th

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com