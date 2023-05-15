TOKYO, May 15, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Tokyo Fire Department, Tokyo Big Sight Inc. and Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023 Executive Committee will hold the “Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023” at Tokyo Big Sight (East Halls 5, 6 and 7, Outdoor Exhibition Area, Offshore of Ariake-Nishi Port Park) from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Scenes from previous exhibition (2018)

“Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023” is one of the largest fire and disaster prevention exhibitions in Japan, held once every five years. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness of disaster countermeasures and diversified disaster risks based on lessons learned from past disasters, to improve the awareness and ability of residents to prevent fires and disasters, and to promote mutual cooperation among residents, businesses, and governments and the promotion of related technologies and industries in order to realize a safe city, and it brings together cutting-edge services and products related to fire and disaster prevention from both Japan and overseas. In the previous 2018 event, a total of 296 companies and organizations from Japan and overseas exhibited, and there were more than 70,000 visitors. This is the 11th time the event will be held, and visitors will be welcome with 1,652 booths from 326 companies and organizations (Indoor: 1,255 booths, Outdoor: 397 booths, * As of March 31, 2023/including co-exhibitors), more than in any previous show.

Pre-registration for visitors will begin on Tuesday, May 9. We look forward to seeing you at the exhibition.

The main exhibits during the exhibition period will include the latest technologies and high-profile products to protect against fire and disaster in the four areas of “Fire Extinguishing / Ambulance Service / Rescue / Evacuation Systems” “Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Disaster Preparedness” “Information Systems / Communication Services” and “Others, Products and Services for Fire and Disaster Prevention” in East Halls 5, 6 and 7, and in the Indoor Exhibition Area in the special project zone “Emergency Power Supply Zone” and the Tokyo Fire Department area – Indoor site. In the Indoor Exhibition Area, the organizer will also present exhibits by the CNRJ Fire & Emergency Service, JAPAN SELF DEFENSE FORCE TOKYO PROVINCIAL COOPERATION OFFICE (only on June 17 and 18).

Also, in the Outdoor Exhibition Area, in the Exhibition Area – Outdoor site and Tokyo Fire Department Area – Outdoor site, there will also be a large scale corporate exhibit including large equipment and a firefighting performance by the Tokyo Fire Department, where both kid’s and adults can learn about disaster prevention while having fun. A well as those involved in firefighting and disaster prevention, the general public can also enjoy learning about a wide range of technologies to protect themselves from disasters at this exhibition.

“Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023” Highlights

+ One of the largest scale exhibitions to date

“Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023”, will be the 11th time the event has been held, and it will be one of the largest-ever exhibitions (approximately 43,000 m2) with 1,652 booths from 326 companies and organizations (Indoor: 1,255 booths, Outdoor: 397 booths, *as of March 31, 2023/including co-exhibitors), up from 296 companies and organizations in the previous show in 2018. Exhibits will introduce the latest technologies and measures in various fields related to firefighting and disaster prevention. The event attracts a wide range of visitors, not only those involved in fire and disaster prevention (government departments in charge of disaster prevention, fire department and volunteer firefighter, NPOs, voluntary disaster prevention organizations, etc.) and managers and personnel from major user companies, but also the general public, to learn about a wide range of technologies to protect themselves from disasters.

Exhibit fields:

– “Fire Extinguishing / Ambulance Service / Rescue / Evacuation Systems”,

– “Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Disaster Preparedness”,

– “Information Systems / Communication Services”,

– “Others, Products and Services for Fire and Disaster Prevention”

+ Seminars to learn about countermeasures against possible disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis, and state-of-the-art technology

Seminars and lectures by exhibiting companies/organizations will cover a variety of topics related to firefighting and disaster prevention.

+ Outdoor Exhibition Area with impressive firefighting performances, and where kid’s can have fun as they learn

At the Outdoor Exhibition Area, in addition to corporate product exhibits, the Tokyo Fire Department will present powerful firefighting performances. kid’s can also enjoy exhibits of the latest fire trucks and ride in miniature fire trucks. The contents of the exhibition are designed for both children and adults to deepen their understanding of firefighting and disaster prevention while having fun.

+ Special Project Zone “Emergency Power Supply Zone”

Emergency Power Supply Zone:

The latest products for energy storage devices, equipment, EVs, etc., which are becoming increasingly popular in recent years, will be gathered here. The theme of the exhibit will be “Securing Electricity in Emergencies” for local governments, businesses, communities, and households, and it will showcase countermeasures and responses from disaster preparedness to emergency situations.

Various materials such as logos and photos from the previous exhibition can be downloaded from the URL below.

https://kyodo-pr.box.com/v/fire-safety-tokyo-2023

Press Inquiries:

Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023 Public Relations Office (in Kyodo PR)

Contact persons: Anan (+81-70-4303-7366), Matsunaga (+81-80-2022-4666), Imamizu (+81-70-6456-5236)

Email: [email protected]

Interview application form: https://forms.gle/gxefqwNpi1f8Sn5i8

Press release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/FIRE-SAFETY_EN.pdf

