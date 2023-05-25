TSplus Remote Support 3.4 Introduces WoL Solution for Unattended Remote Assistance

TSplus Remote Support V3.4 Introduces Wake-On-Lan Feature TSplus, provider of comprehensive remote support software, is thrilled to announce the release of Remote Support version 3.40. This latest update introduces an exciting new feature, Wake-on-LAN (WoL). This innovative addition empowers support agents to effortlessly power on disconnected PCs, ensuring unattended remote support at any time, without any obstacles.

IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The cornerstone of TSplus Remote Support’s power is its ability to provide unattended access or block user inputs. This means that support agents can offer uninterrupted support, whether the user is at their desk and in need of instant help or when the user is away. By leveraging the power of TSplus Remote Support, agents can now provide zero-disturbance support, ensuring seamless resolution of any technical challenge.

The newly added WoL solution elevates the convenience and effectiveness of remote support by allowing agents to remotely power on disconnected PCs. With a simple click, support personnel can wake up the target machine, establish a secure connection, and take control of it remotely. This streamlined process eliminates the need for users to physically be present at their workstation, resulting in significant time savings and increased productivity for both support agents and end users.

In addition to the WoL feature, TSplus Remote Support version 3.40 brings several other enhancements to further optimize the support process:

Removed the limit of 1 Remote Support client per server: Users can now connect multiple Remote Support clients to a single server, expanding their support capabilities and streamlining workflow. Added Startup Menu shortcut to run the client: The updated version simplifies the user experience by providing a convenient shortcut in the Startup Menu, ensuring easy access to the Remote Support client. Added unattended access activation using the command line: Agents can now activate unattended access via the command line, enhancing flexibility and enabling automation in their support operations.

These improvements are designed to empower support agents and enhance their ability to provide efficient and uninterrupted assistance. By removing limitations and introducing user-friendly enhancements, TSplus Remote Support ensures a seamless support experience for both agents and end users.

To learn more about the new WoL feature and how to configure it, users can visit the dedicated page at [https://docs.terminalserviceplus.com/remote-support-v3/wake-on-lan]. The page provides a comprehensive guide on leveraging the WoL solution for unattended remote support.

And to stay up to date with all the latest features and enhancements, users can visit the TSplus Remote Support online changelog at [https://dl-files.com/RemoteSupport-changelog.html]. Additionally, users can subscribe to the RSS feed [https://dl-files.com/RemoteSupport-changelog.xml] to receive real-time updates directly to their preferred news reader.

About TSplus Remote Support:

TSplus Remote Support is a provider of remote support software, offering businesses a comprehensive solution for delivering efficient and uninterrupted technical assistance. With its advanced features, including one-click connection, screen recording, chatbox, unattended remote access and remote PCs management, TSplus Remote Support empowers support agents to provide superior remote support services. With affordable pricing starting at $8/month for 1 concurrent connection, TSplus Remote Support is both easy-to-use and cost-effective.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Floriane Mer Tufekci

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29179238-c3b0-40bf-aef0-19d7ded3c7cc