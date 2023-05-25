Winning Chemistry Projects Offer Climate Change Solutions

Elsevier Foundation Chemistry for Climate Action supports solutions-focused research; winners focus on plastic pollution, renewable energy and gender equity

Amsterdam, Netherlands–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2023) – The Elsevier Foundation Chemistry for Climate Action Challenge today names two winning projects which identify innovative, concrete and scalable climate action solutions. Selected from a shortlist of five projects, the winners each receive a EUR $25,000 cash prize and tackle plastic pollution and renewable energy, with a focus on gender equity. The two prizes have been won by Maria Wilvenna Añora, Co-Founder of the social enterprise AtoANI, and by Mohamedweli Mohamed, Program Manager at the Somali Social Entrepreneurs Fund. The five finalists were selected from 98 entrants across 47 countries and pitched their solutions at the 7th Green & Sustainable Chemistry Conference in Dresden on 23 May to a jury of scientific experts.

The Elsevier Foundation Chemistry for Climate Action Challenge is a collaboration between the Elsevier Foundation, a non profit funded by Elsevier, and Elsevier’s flagship chemistry journals. The Challenge represents a commitment from Elsevier to uncover practical, scalable solutions to specific issues caused by climate change, in the Global South communities where the issues are directly experienced. In addition to the cash award, the winners also benefit from having their project published in an Elsevier sustainable chemistry journal such as Current Opinion in Green and Sustainable Chemistry, Sustainable Chemistry and Pharmacy, and Materials Today Sustainability and Sustainable Chemistry for Climate Action. All shortlisted finalists have also received a one-year subscription to Reaxys, Elsevier’s premier chemistry and cheminformatics database.

Rob van Daalen, Senior Publisher for Sustainable Chemistry at Elsevier, said, “Through our journals, we are all about bringing the latest research to the fore, and the Climate Action Challenge does just that. These winners exemplify the innovative approach we need if we are to overcome climate change. Our congratulations go to all the projects who entered and especially our two winners – we intend for this award to give them the visibility they need to see their projects come to fruition.”

“It’s crucial that we support green and sustainable chemistry solutions to climate change,” Ylann Schemm, Executive Director of the Elsevier Foundation explained, “and that we make sure that a gender dimension is embedded in the approach and research, given that women are disproportionately affected by climate change. We are proud to be a part of identifying genuine solutions to this huge challenge and generating opportunities for change.”

One prize-winning project looks at reducing the number of single-use sachets consumed and thrown away in the Philippines, which is around 163 million pieces a day. The project will produce biodegradable packaging products using agro-industrial waste as raw materials, as an alternative to plastic – and will support farming communities by providing them with an additional source of income from the agro-industrial waste. The project lead, Maria Wilvenna Añora, said.

The second winner’s project focuses on producing methane gas from fruit waste and cow manure – as a cheaper and cleaner alternative to charcoal from burned-down trees, which is used by 90% of the population in Somalia. The project will engage female-headed households to establish a biogas system and vegetable farms, aiming to promote inclusive economic development. Its lead, Mohamedweli Mohamed, said.

The Challenge also supports SDG5, Gender Equality, recognizing the pivotal role that women play in combating climate change. Projects submitted to the Challenge must have integrated a gender dimension (such as addressing the role of women in adapting to climate shifts and participating in policy-making and leadership roles) into their projects.

For further information about the Elsevier Foundation Chemistry for Climate Action Challenge, visit the Elsevier Foundation website.

—

Notes for editors

More information about the winning and shortlisted projects and the teams behind them is available on request.

About Elsevier Foundation

The Elsevier Foundation is a corporate not-for-profit 501(c)(3), funded by Elsevier, a global information analytics business specialized in science and health. Since 2006, the Elsevier Foundation provides over $1.5 million USD a year in grants to knowledge-centered institutions around the world, which address the UN Sustainable Development Goals through tech-enabled innovations in inclusive health and research. The Foundation offers a comprehensive matching gift and volunteering fund to enable employees to work with Foundation partners and support their communities. The Elsevier Foundation is part of Elsevier’s larger corporate responsibility program which centers on our unique contributions to sustainable development in gender, health, climate and reducing inequalities. www.elsevierfoundation.org

About Elsevier Chemistry journals

Next to the traditional chemistry journals, Elsevier publishes a Current Opinion journal in Green and Sustainable Chemistry and a series of journals in sustainable chemistry to address current global challenges: Sustainable Chemistry and Pharmacy, Sustainable Chemistry for Climate Action and Sustainable Chemistry for the Environment.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions, and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,700 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,700+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 43,000+ eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray’s Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Rebecca Clear

+44 7919 396403

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167354