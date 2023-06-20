Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Moves Its American Headquarters to Thousand Oaks, California

Thousand Oaks, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 20, 2023) – Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (FP: CGE), a leading provider of communications, cloud and networking solutions tailored to customers’ industries, has announced the move of its American headquarters from Calabasas, CA, to Thousand Oaks, CA.

The relocation to 2000 Corporate Center Drive in Thousand Oaks was finalized on the 17th of April. The modern offices are designed to support ALE’s hybrid work model and enable team members to collaborate seamlessly whether they are onsite or working remotely. The carefully considered employee areas design aims to enhance teamwork and facilitate collaboration.

Portfolio strategy, R&D facilities, new testing labs and manufacturing process engineering are located onsite, creating an innovation and production hub for the global market. By consolidating several labs, ALE has increased the automation and agility of its test environment, enhanced testing capabilities and ensured the highest levels of quality control.

A new state-of-the-art Executive Briefing Center (EBC) will be inaugurated in the second half of 2023 to showcase ALE’s solutions and services to the company’s partners and customers. The new facility’s focus on the customer experience goes even further with the layout of the building, including a larger customer area for the EBC and the ability to organize visits that offer full transparency of how ALE teams work in the office and the labs.

In alignment with its environmental sustainability commitment, ALE has used the move to optimize the energy needed for powering and cooling down its technology labs by more than 20%. The new facility features state-of-the-art power distribution systems, as well as new highly efficient cooling units with variable speed compressors.

An opening ceremony and ribbon cutting is planned for July 12th at the new building. ALE executives and associates will be joined at the celebration by Thousand Oaks Mayor, the honorable Kevin McNamee.

“After a year of preparation, the move was successfully carried out over a two-month period while ensuring minimum downtime, a seamless transition for customer support and the continuous availability of our labs,” says Stephan Robineau, EVP, Network Business Division and President of ALE USA at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. “At Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s new home in the US, we look forward to boosting innovation and teamwork to deliver continued excellence in customer satisfaction.”

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

