At Beyond ‘23, Samsara Announces Innovations to Accelerate the Digital Transformation of Physical Operations and Reshape the Worker Experience

Gathering connected operations leaders at its customer conference, Samsara unveils digital-first tools to empower the people who power the world

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, at its Beyond conference, Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), announced product innovations designed to reshape the worker experience for organizations managing complex physical operations. The conference, which runs June 21-23 in Austin, Texas, is one of the largest gatherings of leaders and innovators across physical operations – a wide range of industries all powered by frontline workforces who are vital to keeping the global economy running. The digital-first tools showcased by Samsara today – from Virtual Coach, a new coaching aid that reaches drivers when and where they need it, to Mobile Experience Management, a lifeline for workers in the field to get help from the back office – empower employees with personalized, connected, and integrated experiences to help them operate more safely and efficiently.





“We have had tremendous momentum as our AI-powered platform drives real business impact for our customers,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and co-founder of Samsara. “Our customers’ frontline workers keep the world running – from the construction crews and field service technicians, to loading dock workers and truck drivers. With ongoing labor shortages and the next generation of the workforce demanding digital tools, we are helping make these jobs easier, safer, and more efficient. The next wave of digital transformation is happening now.”

Empowering workers with personalized, connected, and integrated experiences

Serving tens of thousands of organizations across North America and Europe, Samsara’s customer base crosses a diverse set of industries and includes many of the world’s biggest construction, transportation, waste management, and wholesale and retail companies. Samsara’s Connected Operations™ Cloud is already contributing dramatic improvements to workers in these industries – using AI to prevent over 120,000 crashes in 2022 alone, and digitizing more than 23 million documents to save thousands of hours of paperwork. Today, Samsara has announced new innovations that continue reshaping the worker experience and driving results, which include:

Mobile Experience Management (MEM): Workers doing demanding jobs in the field need mobile devices to be a lifeline, not a distraction. MEM is a software solution that simplifies mobile management at scale so workers stay safe, connected, and productive. With MEM, employees can get customized support – like remote training and live troubleshooting – through their mobile devices, all while keeping them safe by reducing unnecessary digital distractions.

Workers doing demanding jobs in the field need mobile devices to be a lifeline, not a distraction. MEM is a software solution that simplifies mobile management at scale so workers stay safe, connected, and productive. With MEM, employees can get customized support – like remote training and live troubleshooting – through their mobile devices, all while keeping them safe by reducing unnecessary digital distractions. Virtual Coach : Improving road safety requires timely insights to inform the coaching of risky driving behavior. Instead of drivers having to wait for in-person feedback, Virtual Coach empowers them to self-coach directly from the Samsara Driver App anywhere, anytime. This makes it easy for managers to personalize coaching experiences at scale, improving both road safety as well as driver engagement and retention.

: Improving road safety requires timely insights to inform the coaching of risky driving behavior. Instead of drivers having to wait for in-person feedback, Virtual Coach empowers them to self-coach directly from the Samsara Driver App anywhere, anytime. This makes it easy for managers to personalize coaching experiences at scale, improving both road safety as well as driver engagement and retention. Smart Trailer and Asset Tracking solutions: Powerful insights from trailers and assets – such as utilization, temperature, and location – are hard to act upon when they live in siloed systems. With next-generation Asset Gateways, Samsara can connect and extend this visibility to drive better outcomes. The new Find My Asset feature allows managers to quickly find lost or stolen high-value unpowered assets – saving substantial time and money. In addition, a new two-way cloud integration with Thermo King’s TracKing® Telematics makes it possible for customers to not only monitor, but remotely control, their Thermo King reefers from the Samsara dashboard.

Powerful insights from trailers and assets – such as utilization, temperature, and location – are hard to act upon when they live in siloed systems. With next-generation Asset Gateways, Samsara can connect and extend this visibility to drive better outcomes. The new feature allows managers to quickly find lost or stolen high-value unpowered assets – saving substantial time and money. In addition, a new two-way cloud integration with makes it possible for customers to not only monitor, but remotely control, their Thermo King reefers from the Samsara dashboard. Data Connectors: Driving better business outcomes is challenging when your data lives in separate, third-party platforms that aren’t able to work together. With new data connectors including Fivetran, Kafka, and Power BI, Samsara data is easily streamed to power business applications and workflows. This holistic visibility empowers everyone within your organization to make data-driven decisions and improve the bottom line.

“We know that data is essential in today’s environment to drive better business outcomes – whether that’s lowering emissions, preventing accidents, or automating workflows. Empowering the people within your organization with the right digital tools is critical to achieving these outcomes,” explained Jeff Hausman, Chief Product Officer at Samsara. “All of our announcements made today are reshaping this worker experience for customers and enabling them to achieve meaningful digital transformation of physical operations, now.”

Mobile Experience Management is now available for purchase in early access for customers across the U.S. and Canada. Virtual Coach is now available in beta for global customers. To learn more about these and other announcements at Beyond ‘23, visit the Samsara blog here.

Announcing Samsara Ventures: Investment fund to fuel innovation across connected operations ecosystem

Also at Beyond ‘23, Biswas announced Samsara Ventures – a new investment fund to support visionary companies building innovative solutions throughout the connected operations ecosystem. Samsara Ventures focuses on portfolio companies that are aligned with Samsara’s mission to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Along with monetary investments, Samsara Ventures will provide mentorship from Samsara’s leadership team, access to Samsara’s community of customers and ecosystem partners, and the unique opportunity to build and scale solutions in connection with Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud.

“Physical operations industries are the backbone of our economy, and Samsara has been innovating from the start to help these organizations succeed,” said Biswas. “We’re excited to extend our commitment to the connected operations ecosystem with Samsara Ventures. Beyond investing in industry-wide innovation, we also recognize how valuable these advancements can be for our customers, who are often looking for solutions to many of the challenges these companies are solving for.”

For more on Samsara Ventures, including an overview of initial investment companies, visit: https://www.samsara.com/samsara-ventures/

Follow Beyond ‘23 news and developments on Samsara’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages, or by using the #SamsaraBeyond hashtag.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Contacts

Andie Rodriguez



Samsara



[email protected]