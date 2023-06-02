BostonGene Announces the Launch of its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited Liquid Biopsy, Immunoprofiling and Spatial Proteomics Solutions

Expanding Portfolio of Tests Accelerates the Development of Novel Assays, Analytical Tools and Pipelines to Advance Precision Medicine

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene announced today the launch of its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited Liquid Biopsy, Immunoprofiling and Spatial Proteomics solutions that provide a holistic view of a patient’s disease by integrating multiple AI-based molecular and immune profiling techniques that analyze tumor, microenvironment, and host immunity. The new offerings, in addition to the BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM test, will support and improve the efficacy of clinical trials and research and development efforts. The solutions will ensure clinical trial populations are well-defined and representative, assess the safety and effectiveness of treatment while monitoring side effects and select the appropriate patient populations for myriad therapies.

BostonGene’s cloud-based solutions, bioinformatics capabilities, analytical tools, and advanced next-generation sequencing offer a powerful platform for integrated analysis of the patient and their tumor, delivering data-driven results and helping to transform patient care and disrupt current precision medicine approaches.

“The need for emerging technologies to support the development of innovative therapies is critical to improving patient outcomes, “said Mark Poznansky, MD, PhD, academic research collaborator with BostonGene, Director of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School. “Patients can benefit from an integrated approach to further understand their own disease and make informed treatment decisions.”

BostonGene Spatial Proteomics



BostonGene’s multiplex immunofluorescence (MxIF) assay provides a comprehensive overview of tumor cells, active and suppressive immune cell infiltration, stromal and vascular components, and advanced analytics of tissue architecture based on cell-to-cell interactions. A virtual H&E slide of the same tissue section combined with imaging biomarker detection via MxIF enables the creation of a multiparametric tumor architecture.

BostonGene Immunoprofiling



Using a single tube of blood, BostonGene Immunoprofiling identifies surrogate biomarkers for clinical trial patient selection success, monitors disease progression and treatment response, guides immunotherapy treatment and reveals immune-related patient conditions.

Immunoprofiling of cancer patients with flow cytometry is valuable for understanding the complex interactions between cancer cells and the immune system. This technique identifies and characterizes immune and cancer cells in a patient’s blood sample, which can guide the development of personalized treatment plans.

BostonGene Liquid Biopsy



BostonGene’s Liquid Biopsy assay offers high-sensitivity detection of clinically relevant gene alterations for disease progression and treatment response prediction and monitoring. Covering pan-cancer biomarkers, the test interrogates 216 genes, including 200 genes with complete exonic (coding) coverage. BostonGene’s proprietary error reduction algorithms and filtration of hematopoietic (CHIP) mutations provide accurate testing results.

“BostonGene’s innovative solutions offer clinicians and researchers evidence-based recommendations to guide clinical decision-making,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “Leveraging big data through BostonGene tests provides an unprecedented understanding of a patient’s molecular profile, including the critical drivers of each tumor, immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies necessary for personalized treatment selection.”

