Coherent Launches Coherent Spark, a Snowflake Native App in the Data Cloud

Coherent Spark enables joint customers to convert spreadsheets into embedded Snowflake services automatically, near-instantly, and at scale

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , the launch of Coherent Spark on Snowflake Marketplace . Coherent Spark is a Snowflake Native App that converts Excel models into efficient, scalable code for enterprises, improving data-driven outcomes in moments, not months, all within the Snowflake customer’s account.

Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake’s high availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers’ Snowflake accounts.

“We’re excited to see builders like Coherent Spark develop Snowflake Native Apps that enable the Snowflake customer base to tap into tools that help them get more value from their data, quickly and securely,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. “Customers can install Coherent Spark from Snowflake Marketplace and start getting value in a matter of clicks all within their governed Snowflake environment.”

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. Coherent is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enabling them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake , Coherent is able to create new revenue streams by distributing its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data.

Coherent Spark empowers customers to turn Excel spreadsheets into cloud services and effortlessly increase business agility, accelerate speed-to-market, and save development time. In combination with their Snowflake Native App, spreadsheet logic can be applied instantly to user-defined Snowflake functions and queries, providing appreciable economies of scale for data-driven organizations.

“Excel is the world’s most popular programming tool and remains an incredible repository of know-how for most enterprises. Together, with the powerful combination of Snowflake Data Cloud and Coherent Spark, companies can securely turn spreadsheets into scalable, auditable functions that can run even the most complex business logic, no coding required,” said Peter Roschke, Chief Technology Officer of Coherent. “This is the most efficient way for business and technology teams to work together to achieve results in moments, not months.”

About Coherent

Coherent is a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that transforms spreadsheets into enterprise-grade code. Most companies run critical business operations on hundreds of spreadsheets. Additionally, they spend billions globally on IT budgets to recode the business logic inside spreadsheets to add connectivity to other applications, auditability, and cloud scalability. Spark is Coherent’s flagship solution, offering a no-code SaaS platform that makes building business software as fast, approachable, and cost-effective as using Excel. Users can create code from existing Excel rules, formulas, and data models in minutes and make it available via the cloud to securely connect with any modern application. They then supercharge it by adding deep version control, automated testing, and parallel simulation capabilities. For more information, visit: https://www.coherent.global/ .

