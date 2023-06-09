Colorado Governor Jared Polis Named Opening Speaker for Psychedelic Science 2023

Governor Polis to kick off the world’s largest gathering of the psychedelic ecosystem in Denver

DENVER, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by Momentum Events, announced today that Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a public servant, visionary entrepreneur, and proponent of cannabis and drug policy reform, will present opening remarks at this year’s conference, taking place June 19-23, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

The Governor will kick off the main conference on Wednesday, June 21 at 9 AM MT, which is expected to include a crowd of 10,000 attendees for hundreds of hours of educational programming and community-building activities. Featuring 400+ speakers, 7+ tracks, and a number of breakout and small working groups, Psychedelic Science 2023 will present content relevant to the advocates, practitioners, enthusiasts, and corporate attendees who are driving the breakthrough era of psychedelics. The weeklong conference will also feature community programming and workshops taking place at various venues across Denver earlier in the week.

“Colorado has always been on the forefront of cannabis and hemp and now we are committed to carrying out the will of our voters on Psilocybin. There are potential opportunities around psilocybin when it comes to mental health, support for our veterans, entrepreneurship, economic development and more — and Colorado looks forward to safely leading the way,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“Governor Polis is a once-in-a-generation governor. His administration has made reasoned, pragmatic, yet wholesale changes to the draconian drug policy in Colorado, which was a direct result of the failed War on Drugs,” said Rick Doblin, Founder and President of MAPS. “His vision for the health and well-being of his constituency is one that should be replicated across this country. We couldn’t be happier that he is kicking off the historic conference.”

About MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $140 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

About Momentum Events

Founded in 2012, Momentum Events proudly serves our clients and produces events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge, connect with the individuals that matter most and enjoy valuable experiences online or in real life. Whether we’re developing cutting edge conferences for the markets we serve, or producing a partner’s next event, Momentum leverages our best-in-class technology platforms, an assortment of virtual and live event third-party provider relationships, and the meticulous nature of our event planning mindset to deliver true, sustainable value for all stakeholders. www.momentumevents.com