Community Reinvestment Fund, USA Names Alexis Dishman Small Business Chief Lending Officer

Community Reinvestment Fund, USA (CRF), a national, non-profit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a mission to improve lives and strengthen communities through innovative financial solutions, has named Alexis Dishman its Small Business Chief Lending Officer, effective July 25, 2023.





As Small Business Chief Lending Officer, Dishman will co-lead CRF’s small business lending program and will be responsible for designing and executing strategic lending objectives to reach more entrepreneurs with a history of underrepresentation. Dishman will also provide input and vision into all aspects of the organization’s strategy, with a focus on expanding and enhancing its lending activities to address the barriers and inequities small business owners often face.

“Alexis is a proven small business champion and community advocate,” said Matthew Roth, CEO of CRF. “Her lending experience and perspective will be invaluable to CRF’s continued efforts in developing innovative financial solutions that support underinvested small businesses by providing critical resources, technical assistance and access to otherwise unavailable capital.”

Dishman holds 20 years of corporate and nonprofit experience, including more than 14 years dedicated to small business lending. Most recently serving as the Women’s Entrepreneur Initiative Chief Lending Officer at Michigan Women Forward, Dishman was responsible for the overall health of its loan portfolio, leading the initiative’s lending and program teams, and developing strategic partnerships to maximize lending opportunities.

Prior to this role, Dishman served as a Managing Director at IFF, a Chicago-based regional CDFI, where she led lending teams in Michigan and Ohio. While at IFF, she was part of the team that developed the organization’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion strategy and implementation plan.

Dishman has also held positions at Bank of America and Comerica Bank.

“I am thrilled to join the CRF team,” said Dishman. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work for an organization so focused on developing lending programs designed to increase access to capital for small businesses across the country, especially those often overlooked by the financial mainstream.”

Dishman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance from Michigan State University, and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Wayne State University.

