Domain Therapeutics announces nomination of best-in-class CCR8 antibody candidate, DT-7012, further strengthening its unique portfolio of GPCR–targeting immunotherapies

DT-7012 nominated based on its unique ability, as a monotherapy, to cure cancer in preclinical studies

Phase I study with DT-7012 expected to start by mid-2025

Follows recent candidate nomination of a novel Negative Allosteric Modulators (NAM) of protease-activated receptor 2 (PAR2), DT-9045, with first-in-class potential

Strasbourg, France – Montreal, Canada, June 29, 2023 – Domain Therapeutics (“Domain” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates in immuno-oncology targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announces the nomination of a novel drug candidate, DT-7012, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody depleting tumor-infiltrating regulatory T cells (Tregs), with best-in-class potential and an initial positioning that will enable fast-track development and accelerated market access.

CCR8 is a GPCR target specifically expressed by Treg cells, one of the most important immunosuppressive immune cells responsible for the failure of several therapeutics in the clinic, including immune checkpoint inhibitors. Supported by pre-clinical data showing strong anti-tumor activity as a monotherapy, the CCR8 target is a highly strategic approach to derive efficient novel immunotherapies that aim to turn non-responder patients into responders.

Applying the Company’s precision research strategy and based on an in vitro benchmarking of competitor’s candidates, Domain has discovered a unique collection of anti-hCCR8 antibodies and nominated DT-7012 as a differentiated best-in-class Treg-depleting CCR8 antibody candidate. Unlike most competitors, DT-7012 is able to i) preserve CCR8-modulation capacity in presence of high concentrations of CCR8 in the tumor microenvironment and to ii) recognize different forms of CCR8 having different post-translational modifications. With cell line generation currently ongoing, the Company expects to start a Phase I study of DT-7012 by mid-2025.

Dr. Stephan Schann, VP Research at Domain Therapeutics, commented: “The nomination of our best-in-class Treg-depleting CCR8 monoclonal antibody candidate, DT-7012, following the recent nomination of our first-in-class PAR2 NAM candidate, DT-9045, further strengthens and continues to build Domain’s unique portfolio of GPCR-based immunotherapies. Our in vitro benchmark and comparative studies with competitor CCR8 antibodies, clearly demonstrated superiority of DT-7012 over other CCR8 clinical candidates, marking a key step in our efforts to increase the clinical success rate of treatments in non-responding patients with cancer.”

The Company’s growing pipeline of GPCR-targeting immunotherapies is comprised of:

Anti-CCR8 antibody (DT-7012) – monoclonal antibody candidate Phase I study to commence by mid-2025

PAR2 NAM antagonist (DT-9045) – small molecule candidate Phase I study to commence by mid-2025

EP4 receptor antagonist (DT-9081) – small molecule candidate Phase I ascending dose study dosing ongoing

A2a/A2b antagonist (M1069) – small molecule candidate in partnership with Merck KGaA Phase I ascending dose study ongoing



About Domain Therapeutics

Domain Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in France and Canada, focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), one of the most important drug target classes, to unlock new possibilities in cancer. As a leader in GPCRs in immuno-oncology, Domain sees cancer differently, using a precise biomarker strategy to address the specific needs of patients based on unique signatures of individual cancers. Two decades of solid expertise in GPCR, validated by multiple pharma partnerships, associated to target identification and drug discovery platform enables the Company to enhance the understanding of cancer and deliver innovative immunotherapies to patients.

Domain’s proprietary programs include DT-7012, its Treg-depleting CCR8 antibody, DT-9045, its PAR2 NAM antagonist, DT-9081, its EP4 receptor antagonist and M1069, an A2aR/A2b receptor antagonist identified in partnership with Merck KGaA, and alongside a rich, optimized pipeline of first-in-class GPCR targets selected through Domain’s proprietary cross-validation drug discovery and development platform.

The Company raised €39m ($42m) in early 2022 to progress preclinical and clinical development of its high-value drug candidates to address GPCR-mediated immunosuppression in immuno-oncology. Domain is backed by a syndicate of leading international venture capital funds from Europe, Asia and North America.

For more information, please visit: www.domaintherapeutics.com