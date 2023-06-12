DUCKble The Joy, DUCKble The Fun! Campaign Launches!

HONG KONG, Jun 12, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – DOTTED, the mobile-first Web3 platform founded in Hong Kong and backed by Animoca Brands, is delighted to announce its partnership with VSFG, the first SFC-approved virtual asset manager in Hong Kong, as its Web3 and NFT partner on the “DOUBLE DUCKS with Hong Kong Signature Icons” digital collectibles to promote the mass adoption of virtual assets. To celebrate this collaboration, DOTTED is launching a campaign called “DUCKble The Joy, DUCKble The Fun!” which aims to provide two types of rewards to the local community and tourists.

The “DOUBLE DUCKS with Hong Kong Signature Icons” series is part of the large-scale public art exhibition “DOUBLE DUCKS by Florentijn Hofman” (“DOUBLE DUCK”) project organized by AllRightsReserved (ARR) with the support of Hong Kong Tourism Board. The series was unveiled to the public earlier this month, captivating both local citizens and tourists with its unique charm. ARR recognised the tremendous popularity of the series and subsequently transformed the motifs into a collection of blockchain-powered digital collectible collection to further promote intellectual property in the era of Web3.

VSFG is one of the sponsors of the “DOUBLE DUCKS” project and one of the designated platforms of the “DOUBLE DUCKS with Hong Kong Signature Icons” digital collectibles. As the Web3 & NFT partner of VSFG, DOTTED will help distribute six digital artworks showcasing iconic Hong Kong elements to the public through its easy-to-use platform, such as the city’s taxis, pineapple buns, Choi Hung Estate, the Space Museum, the Big Buddha and the Bun Festival. Starting from now until July 12, 2023, participants can register on DOTTED’s campaign website for a chance to win a unique DOUBLE DUCKS digital collectible. For more information and details on how to participate, please refer the appendix or visit the campaign website at: doubleducks.dttd.io

Additionally, DOTTED is launching “DUCKble The Joy, DUCKble The Fun” campaign, offering participants a chance to win a DOUBLE DUCKs digital collectible, as well as exclusive rewards up for grabs through in-app events.

DOTTED is empowering the people and visitors of Hong Kong to explore the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Through its new AI text-to-image generation feature, users can create images by entering unique prompts, then mint the image into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Participants can also vote for their favorite images and share them with friends. The revolutionary AI-driven campaign is transforming the way brands connect with the people of Hong Kong. Brand participants such as Regal Hotels, Hong Kong Tramways and foodpanda offer participants the opportunity to receive exclusive rewards, including luxurious staycations, delectable food vouchers, and unforgettable curated experiences. More details and rules of the campaign are available here. ( https://rewards.dttd.io/ )

Bosco Lin, Co-Founder, and CEO of DOTTED is excited about the collaboration, “as a company founded and based in Hong Kong, we are thrilled to be a part of this event that showcases the culture and uniqueness of our city to the world. DOTTED, is committed to making these new technologies and innovations accessible to everyone. We are excited to demonstrate that through our involvement in this project.”

About VSFG

Venture Smart Financial Holdings Limited (VSFG) is a financial services platform in Hong Kong.

VSFG strives to integrate traditional wealth management with the future of finance. In 2020, Venture Smart Asia Limited, subsidiary of VSFG, became the first virtual asset manager in Hong Kong approved by HKSFC to manage portfolios that may invest up to 100% of assets in crypto assets. VSFG is dedicated to the research and development of products and services that can integrate traditional and virtual assets under a compliant regulatory framework, helping individuals and institutions to allocate their assets in an orderly manner in both traditional and virtual worlds. In addition, VSFG and its affiliated companies are committed to proactively developing and delivering relevant services to promote the development of both family office businesses and virtual assets, shoring up Hong Kong’s position as a global financial centre. For further information on VSFG, please visit www.vsfg.com.

About DOTTED

DOTTED is simplifying digital ownership and empowering Web3, that is built and based out of Hong Kong. We provide an NFT-first visual experience that is tailored to your phone. Our suite of services and tools help crypto natives, newbies, businesses and anyone with an internet connection manage all their digital assets in a single place. For more information, visit https://www.dttd.io and our Twitter @dttd_nft

The DTTD App is available to the public to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store here: https://bit.ly/3BqA740

“DUCKble The Joy, DUCKble The Fun!” Campaign Details

Date: 12 Jun 2023 – 12 July 2023

Campaign Website: doubleducks.dttd.io

Round 1 – Register for a chance to win “DOUBLE DUCKS with Hong Kong Signature Icons” Digital Collectibles

Participants can register on the campaign website with their email addresses and answering a simple question. Upon submission, participants have to download the DTTD app and create an account to automatically receive an NFT ticket which gives them a chance to win a limited DOUBLE DUCKS digital collectible. To boost the chances of winning, participants are encouraged to refer family and friends to join the campaign. The more people they refer, the higher chance they can win DOUBLE DUCKS digital collectibles. Participants can track their process through the leader board throughout the campaign.

Round 2 – Mint your own NFT to unlock amazing rewards

Participants who have successfully registered for the campaign and collected the NFT ticket can immediately enjoy the basic offers provided by our merchant partners.

Additionally they can join the AI Minting Campaign to earn extra rewards. Users log into the DTTD app and generate images by using the AI text-to-image generation feature: enter prompts to create an image, then mint it as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) to unlock more offers. Participants can also vote for their favorite images and share them with friends. Creators of the most popular NFTs will win premium prizes, including staycations, food vouchers and curated experiences.

