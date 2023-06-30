Emergent Cold LatAm initiates operations in Ecuador

With state-of-the-art facilities for refrigerated storage for food, the company intends to invest up to US$ 50 million in the country

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent Cold LatAm or the Company), the fastest-growing refrigerated storage and logistics services provider in Latin America, inaugurated today a new facility in Ecuador. Located in Durán, it marks the beginning of the operations in the country – where the company intends to invest up to US$ 50 million in the upcoming years.





The modern warehouse has a capacity for 10,320 frozen pallets. It was built by using sustainable technological solutions, ensuring energy and water savings, and reaffirming the company’s commitment to sustainability. The facility is strategically located, providing convenient access to key ports, and it’s also prepared for future expansions.

Ecuador is an important food producer and the largest global shrimp and banana exporter. The entry of the company into the Ecuadorian market, offering significant temperature-controlled storage capacity, represents a relevant support to the country’s infrastructure and contributes to the continuity of its economic growth.

“We have the most modern facilities in the country, contributing to the competitiveness of the logistics sector in Ecuador, and adding great value to our customers in terms of safety, quality, and food preservation,” said Carlos Burgos, Head of Emergent Cold LatAm in Ecuador. “The country is known as the largest shrimp and banana exporter of the world, but certainly, all food producers and exporters can benefit from the state-of-the-art infrastructure that we are offering.”

About Emergent Cold LatAm:

Emergent Cold Latin America (www.emergentcoldlatam.com) is the largest refrigerated warehousing and logistics provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, building the highest-quality cold chain network to provide end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solutions to their customers across the region. The company was founded in August 2021 to cover the need for modern cold chain solutions in the market and to meet the increasing demand from domestic and global customers. Emergent Cold LatAm currently operates more than 500 trucks and more than 60 cold storage facilities, including seven new facilities now under construction, to complete a total of 11 countries across Latin America.

