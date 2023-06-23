ERYTECH announces the approval of the merger with Pherecydes and reports the results of the Combined Shareholder’s Meeting held on June 23, 2023









All resolutions voted with a large majority according to Board of Directors recommendations

Company renamed Phaxiam Therapeutics, creating a world leader in phage therapy







Lyon (France), June 23, 2023 – ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ERYP) announced today that all resolutions for which the Board of Directors recommended a vote in favor, including the approval of the merger with Pherecydes, were adopted by its shareholders at the Combined General Meeting that was held today, June 23, 2023

The adopted resolutions include:

Approval of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022;

Allocation of the financial year’s results;

Approval of the statutory auditors’ special report on regulated agreements and commitments with related parties;

Approval of the elements of total compensation and benefits paid or allocated for the year ended December 31, 2022 to Gil BEYEN and Jean-Paul KRESS and of the compensation policy for executive corporate officers and board members;

Renewal of the terms of office as Directors of Hilde WINDELS BV and Mrs. Martine George;

Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Didier Hoch and Go Capital (Mrs. Leila Nicolas) as Directors;

Appointment of Mr. Robert Sebbag and Mr. Eric Leire as Directors;

Approval of the merger with Pherecydes and modification of the corporate name;

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a reverse stock-split;

Delegations of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or other marketable securities convertible into shares to be issued immediately or in the future by the Company, with or without preferential subscription rights for the shareholders;

Authorization for the Board of Directors to grant free shares, share subscription and/or share purchase options and/or to issue share subscription warrants to corporate officers and employees of the Company or companies in the ERYTECH Pharma Group.

The full results of all matters voted on at the meeting can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.erytech.com, within the Shareholders Meeting/2023 section under the Investors tab.

The merger between Erytech and Pherecydes has been approved by the Combined General Meeting on the basis of an exchange ratio of 4 Pherecydes shares for 15 Erytech shares (the “Merger“) which gave full powers to Erytech’s Board of Directors to record the definitive completion of the Merger. Erytech shareholders also approved the change of Erytech’s corporate name to “Phaxiam Therapeutics”.

At the Pherecydes Combined General Meeting held today at 1pm, after the Erytech Combined General Meeting, all the resolutions supported by the Pherecydes Board of Directors were approved, including those relating to the Merger.

The Erytech Board of Directors met after the Pherecydes Combined General Meeting and acknowledged the completion of the Merger. The Merger took effect today and entails the dissolution of Pherecydes without liquidation. For accounting and tax purposes, the Merger is retroactive to January 1st, 2023.

These approvals will enable the creation of Phaxiam Therapeutics, a world leader in phage therapy, to meet the major challenges of public health and European sovereignty.

The new Phaxiam Therapeutics shares resulting from the Merger will be admitted to trading on compartment C of Euronext Paris under ISIN code FR0011471135 on June 29, 2023. Settlement and delivery of the new Phaxiam Therapeutics shares will take place on July 3, 2023.

In the event that the number of Phaxiam Therapeutics shares to which a Pherecydes shareholder is entitled does not correspond to a whole number of Phaxiam Therapeutics shares, the shareholder will receive the number of shares immediately below, plus the balance in full, a balancing payment in cash based on the price at which the Phaxiam Therapeutics shares corresponding to fractional shares have been sold by the financial intermediaries, within thirty days of the latest of the dates on which the number of Phaxiam Therapeutics shares allotted is recorded in the account of Pherecydes shareholders.

Indicative timetable of the Merger process following the Combined Shareholder’s Meeting:

Erytech’s Board of Directors acknowledging the definitive completion of the Merger and deciding on the corresponding capital increase. June 23, 2023 Publication of Euronext notice relating to the issue of new shares in consideration for the Merger. June 26, 2023 Settlement and admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris of the new shares issued in consideration for the Merger. July 3, 2023 Registration with the SEC and listing on Nasdaq of the American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing the new shares issued as consideration for the Merger. July 3, 2024

