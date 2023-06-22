Evertz Technologies Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $129 Million, Record Annual Revenue of $455 Million for Periods Ending April 30, 2023 and Record Backlog of $392 Million

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2023) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Record Revenue of $454.6 million

Record Backlog of $392 million as at May 31, 2023

Earnings from operations of $95.6 million

Net earnings of $64.6 million for the year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.84 for the year

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Record Quarterly revenue of $128.9 million, an increase of 11.1% from the prior year

Earnings from operations up 13.4% to $30.5 million from the prior year

Receipt of a purchase order in excess of $152 million from a major US based media company for Evertz Cloud software and services to be provided over a 5 year period

Receipt of a purchase order in excess of $25 million from an International customer for a hybrid solution with next generation Evertz IP core, control, orchestration and visualization

Net earnings of $18.6 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q4’23 Q4’22 YE’23 YE’22 Revenue $ 128,919 $ 116,089 $ 454,578 $ 441,016 Gross margin 76,647 68,340 268,258 255,315 Earnings from operations 30,467 26,863 95,628 101,204 Earnings from operations (before Foreign Exchange) 30,215 25,772 93,662 94,739 Net earnings 18,551 19,213 64,555 72,677 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.84 $ 0.94 Fully-diluted shares 76,164,716 76,226,341 76,200,428 76,570,564

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)

YE ‘ 23 YE ’22 Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,468 $ 33,902 Working capital 171,428 158,947 Total assets 436,652 420,979 Shareholders’ equity 243,099 230,938

Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2023, revenues were $128.9 million compared to revenues of $116.1 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2022. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $98.0 million, an increase of $20.2 million, compared to $77.8 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $30.9 million compared to $38.2 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended, April 30, 2023, sales were $454.6 million, compared to sales of $441.0 million for the year ended April 30, 2022. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $337.1 million, an increase of $37.7 million compared to $299.4 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $117.5 million compared to $141.7 million in the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2023, gross margin was $76.6 million as compared to $68.3 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.5% as compared to 58.9% in the quarter ended April 30, 2022.

For the year ended April 30, 2023, gross margin was $268.3 million as compared to $255.3 million for the year ended April 30, 2022. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.0% as compared to 57.9% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2023, net earnings were $18.6 million as compared to $19.2 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2023, net earnings were $64.6 million as compared to $72.7 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2023, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.24 as compared to $0.25 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2023, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.84 as compared to $0.94 in the same period in 2022.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2023, selling and administrative expenses were $17.5 million as compared to $16.1 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2022.

For the year ended April 30, 2023, selling and administrative expenses were $61.5 million as compared to $60.9 million for the year ended April 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2023, gross research and development expenses were $29.9 million as compared to $27.3 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2022.

For the year ended April 30, 2023, gross research and development expenses were $117.1 million as compared to $102.4 million for the year ended April 30, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company’s working capital as at April 30, 2023 was $171.4 million as compared to $158.9 million on April 30, 2022.

Cash was $12.5 million as at April 30, 2023 as compared to $33.9 million on April 30, 2022.

Cash generated from operations was $25.9 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023 as compared to $21.5 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2022. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $26.7 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2023 compared to $23.9 million for the same period last year.

Cash provided by operations was $53.8 million for the 2023 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $68.7 million for the 2022 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $91.5 million from operations for fiscal 2023 as compared to $93.0 million for fiscal 2022.

For the quarter, the Company generated $3.0 million from investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $17.1 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of instruments held for trading of $14.4 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $10.6 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.5 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2023, the Company used cash in financing activities of $58.0 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $56.4 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2023, purchase order backlog was in excess of $392 million and shipments during the month of May 2023 were $40 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 21, 2023 of $0.19 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on June 29, 2023 and will be paid on or about July 6, 2023.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended Twelve month period ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 128,919 $ 116,089 $ 454,578 $ 441,016 Cost of goods sold 52,273 47,749 186,320 185,701 Gross margin 76,646 68,340 268,258 255,315 Expenses Selling and administrative 17,521 16,139 61,518 60,883 General 1,323 1,026 4,704 4,563 Research and development 29,867 27,327 117,127 102,438 Investment tax credits (3,503 ) (3,295 ) (13,415 ) (12,336 ) Share based compensation 1,223 1,370 4,662 5,028 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (252 ) (1,091 ) (1,966 ) (6,465 ) 46,179 41,476 172,630 154,111 Earnings before undernoted 30,467 26,864 95,628 101,204 Finance income 91 72 376 309 Finance costs (2,290 ) (1,207 ) (3,718 ) (2,445 ) Share of net loss of Investment in Associate (3,277 ) (469 ) (5,364 ) (1,493 ) Other income and expenses 930 574 888 338 Earnings before income taxes 25,921 25,834 87,810 97,913 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 8,521 7,477 25,066 26,959 Deferred (1,151 ) (857 ) (1,811 ) (1,724 ) 7,370 6,620 23,255 25,235 Net earnings for the period $ 18,551 $ 19,214 $ 64,555 $ 72,677 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 128 256 523 932 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 18,423 18,957 64,032 71,745 Net earnings for the period $ 18,551 $ 19,213 $ 64,555 $ 72,677 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.84 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.84 $ 0.94

April 30, April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,468 $ 33,902 $ 108,771 Trade and other receivables 106,871 100,020 76,785 Contract assets 11,032 6,398 2,821 Prepaid expenses 10,319 5,930 6,559 Inventories 202,479 177,268 152,699 343,169 323,518 347,635 Property, plant and equipment 34,730 37,877 44,799 Right-of-use assets 20,396 24,637 23,570 Goodwill 21,333 21,033 21,140 Intangible assets 2,125 3,317 4,476 Investment in Associate 8,160 5,474 6,869 Deferred income taxes 6,739 5,123 3,304 $ 436,652 $ 420,979 $ 451,793 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank Indebtedness $ 5,928 $ – $ – Trade and other payables 75,521 68,405 66,727 Provisions 5,104 7,379 4,069 Deferred revenue 69,827 74,267 58,047 Current potion of lease obligations 4,060 4,088 4,122 Current potion of redemption liability 3,711 3,423 – Income tax payable 7,590 7,009 155 171,741 164,571 133,120 Long term redemption liability – – 2,523 Long term lease obligations 18,827 22,760 21,245 190,568 187,331 156,888 Equity Capital stock 143,344 143,502 143,605 Share based payment reserve 14,696 10,893 9,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,402 ) (4,093 ) (1,062 ) Retained earnings 87,461 80,636 140,677 85,059 76,543 139,615 Total equity attributable to shareholders 243,099 230,938 292,734 Non-controlling interest 2,985 2,710 2,171 246,084 233,648 294,905 $ 436,652 $ 420,979 $ 451,793

