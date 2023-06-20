FendX to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences and Announces Availability for Investor Meetings in Kelowna, British Columbia

Oakville, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 20, 2023) – FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the “Company” or “FendX“), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings to reduce the spread of pathogens, is pleased to announce its participation at two upcoming investor events in Kelowna, British Columbia, and the opportunity for investors to meet with FendX CEO, Dr. Carolyn Myers for one-on-one investor meetings on June 28th, 2023.

CSE Summit on Responsible Investment: On June 27th, 2023, Dr. Carolyn Myers will be speaking at the CSE Summit on Responsible Investment held at the Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna, BC. The summit will provide insights into and updates on socially responsible investing (“SRI”) and environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) trends and regulations.

Stirling Merchant Capital Kelowna Capital Event: On June 29th, 2023, Dr. Carolyn Myers will be presenting at the Stirling Merchant Capital Kelowna Capital event held at the Manteo Resort in Kelowna, BC. This is a well-established capital event that hosts TSXV and CSE listed companies that present to a group of high net worth retail investors and retail investment advisors from the Okanagan Valley and Western Canada.

In addition, Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX Technologies Inc. will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on June 28th, 2023. This will be an opportunity for investors to engage directly with the Company on its nanotechnology development and commercialization plans. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to FendX’s investor relations department at 1-833-947-5227, or [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

“We are thrilled to be part of both the CSE Summit on Responsible Investment and the Sterling Merchant Capital Kelowna Capital Event. These platforms provide an invaluable opportunity to share our vision for FendX and highlight the power of our nanotechnology,” said Dr. Carolyn Myers, President and CEO of FendX.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people’s lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP™ film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has an exclusive worldwide license to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

Contacts:

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO and Director

1-800-344-9868

Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations

1-833-947-5227

[email protected]

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/ and the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to: the plans of the Company; and products under development, commercialization plans and any pathogen reduction benefits related thereto. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “aims,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “prospective,” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “can,” “could” or “should” occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made and involve several risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include product candidates only being in formulation/reformulation stages; limited operating history; research and development activities; dependence on collaborative partners, licensors and others; effect of general economic and political conditions; and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s final prospectus dated January 31, 2023, under the heading “Risk Factors.” Accordingly, the reader is urged to refer to the Company’s prospectus and other filings, publicly available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170366