FLYR Labs Named Best AI-Based Solution for Transportation

AI Breakthrough recognizes FLYR Labs for providing modern, AI-powered technology that delivers the end-to-end revenue management solution that airlines need

AI Breakthrough Award FLYR was named “Best AI-Based Solution for Transportation” for 2023 by AI Breakthrough.

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLYR Labs, the pioneer of the Commercial Operating System for travel and transportation, today announced that it has been recognized by AI Breakthrough as the “Best AI-Based Solution for Transportation.” AI Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

“The travel industry continues to be plagued by outdated legacy systems,” said Alex Mans, Founder and CEO, FLYR Labs. “Driven by AI and deep learning, FLYR’s platform provides the modern revenue management, commercial intelligence, and retailing capabilities that the travel industry needs — harnessing disparate data to deliver real-time accuracy that helps businesses grow. Being named the ‘Best AI-Based Solution for Transportation’ by AI Breakthrough is an honor and testament to the work FLYR is doing.”

Powered by AI and purpose-built for travel and transportation, FLYR’s Commercial Operating System optimizes commercial decisions at many airlines around the world, helping them break free from legacy systems and drive business forward. FLYR unifies data, provides end-to-end intelligence in a single pane view, and enables smarter decisions – helping travel companies improve commercial outcomes and enhance customer experience.

The AI Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications, and many more. The AI Breakthrough Awards received more than 3,200 nominations, spanning 20 different countries.

“We’re pleased to recognize FLYR Labs in this year’s AI Breakthrough program. The company is breaking through entrenched legacy solutions in aviation with advanced deep learning, which uses AI to understand how every piece of data — routes, flights, empty seats — correlate to one another, and power dynamic, real-time forecasting and modeling,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “The aviation sector has been slow to adopt new tech, constrained by legacy systems that rely on historical data and analyst input. This has created inefficiencies with disruptive impacts on commercial success. FLYR enables airlines to make more confident decisions and exceed modern e-commerce expectations.”

About FLYR Labs

FLYR Labs, the pioneer of the Commercial Operating System for travel and transportation, is focused on the relentless application of AI technologies that help transportation leaders unlock their highest potential. Its clean sheet, vertically integrated platform, brings data, forecasting, pricing, reporting, and simulation capabilities into a “single pane of glass” that informs and automates commercial-wide functions. FLYR’s end-to-end platform can enable or automate all commercial decisions and eCommerce experiences, including those through its internet booking engine (IBE), offer management, customer messaging, customer management, and content management capabilities, resulting in improved revenue performance and digital customer satisfaction. FLYR Labs is headquartered in California with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Krakow, and Amsterdam. To learn more about FLYR Labs, visit flyrlabs.com or follow @flyrlabs on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

