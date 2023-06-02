From Hype to Reality: AI’s Role in Augmenting Digital Transformation

“Experience the future of AI and Digital Transformation at the 40th Global Edition of Trescon’s World AI Show on June 7-8, 2023, at The Langham, Jakarta. This event will attract some of the brightest minds in the field. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights and solutions to create transformative disruptions in sectors of strategic relevance. The show is all set to deliver valuable knowledge and best practices to help businesses stay along with the forefront of Indonesia’s rapidly evolving tech landscape.”

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 2, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The rapid development in the field of artificial intelligence continues to accelerate digital transformation in emerging economies in Southeast Asia.

As per a recent Kearney report, AI is expected to contribute up to $1 trillion in the region by 2030. The growing use-case scenarios gives further promise to investors about the future of this cutting-edge technology. The other reason behind the assessment is the growing tech-savvy population that can help countries such as Indonesia to harness their potential towards economic growth.

The upcoming 40th edition of the World AI Show – Jakarta is set to host over 200 high-level decision makers from the tech industry, comprising CIOs, CMOs, CDOs, CXOs, and other industry experts, to explore the latest developments in AI and discuss strategies for leveraging its potential in respective fields.

On the impact of the AI industry on the regional economy, Rudy Salahuddin, Deputy Minister for Digital Economy, Manpower and SMEs, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia said, “Towards the goal of an Advanced Indonesia in 2045, there are still many opportunities for growth in Indonesia’s digital economy. The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various economic sectors can accelerate the digitalization of the economy and become the driving force of the digital sector. This will open up new economic opportunities.” He further added that,” Indonesia’s digital landscape is dominated by the productive age, with digital users continuing to increase and high internet penetration. These factors are capital in optimizing the potential of Indonesia’s digital economy. Through the use of AI, business productivity can increase, human resources can be optimized, and innovation can be driven across all sectors. The government is committed to creating a conducive, inclusive, and sustainable digital ecosystem as a fast step for digital economic transformation. Together, let’s explore the potential of AI optimally and responsibly to realize Indonesia’s position as a highly competitive country in the digital era”.

Hammam Riza, President, KORIKA, also added “World AI Show bring together all stakeholder in accelerating National AI Strategy (Stranas KA) in Indonesia.”



Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman, Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia) expressed his excitement about being a part of the World AI Show, Jakarta. About the event he adds, “We are thrilled to be a part of the World AI Show. This platform signifies an important juncture in our shared digital future. By fostering collaboration and innovation, we aim to spearhead Indonesia’s dynamic role in shaping AI’s global frontier. Together, we can transform opportunities into realities, promoting growth and prosperity for our businesses and our nation.”

According to Mithun Shetty, Vice Chairman, Trescon, ” At World AI Show, we are committed to showcasing the potential of AI & RPA in transforming our world and creating a brighter future for all. Our topics are current and address questions and challenges that are faced by decision makers across the world. Our carefully curated lineup of speakers is a medium to showcase the future of AI & RPA to the world. We look forward to hosting this event with great anticipation”.

The show will cover in-demand industry topics like:

How will Indonesia deploy AI to accelerate economy and digital transformation

How AI, cloud, and improved connectivity are helping organizations to be more adaptive to a fast-changing world

Reinventing Cyber Security with AI

How AI will transform businesses

Digital Transformation & AI: Is your organization ready?

Powering the future of Banking with AI in Indonesia

Achieving Sustainable Development Goals through AI innovation

Deep dive into Generative AI

The Role of AI in Improving the Delivery of Government Services

Winning the AI Race: Key factors to Prevent Project Failures

How a Logical Approach to Data Management Can Help to Accelerate AI/ML Initiatives

AI for business: Seize the Moment and Unlock Growth

The 40th Global Edition of World AI Show – Jakarta will include notable industry speakers such as:

Dr. Ilham Akbar Habibie, Chairman, National Information and Communication Technology Council Prof. Hammam Riza, President, KORIKA Dr. Rudy Salahuddin, Deputy Minister for Digital Economy, Manpower and SMEs, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman, Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia) Dr. Anto Satriyo Nugroho, Director of Research Center for AI and Cybersecurity, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Bambang Dwi Angonno, Director of e-Government, Department of Communications and Informatics, KEMKOMINFO Sarwoto Atmosutarno, Chairman, Indonesia Telematics Society (MASTEL) Nani Hendiarti, Deputy for Coordination of Environment and Forestry Management, Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia Prof. Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro, Chairman, Indonesian Academy of Sciences (AIPI) Arif Ilham Adnan, Deputy Chairman and Founder (Association of Digital Leader Indonesia), Chairman of Permanent Committee (Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Republic of Indonesia), Raine Renaldi, Chief of Economy & Digital Asset Committe, KADIN – Indonesian Chamber of commerce & Industry Subhashish Bose, Director – Financial Services Industry Solutions Eggy Tanuwijaya, Aerospike Director of Solutions Architect, Alibaba Cloud Nicholas Eng, Solution Engineer, Dataiku Alex Hoehl, Vice President, Business Development, APAC, Denodo Chetan Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM APAC Bryan tan, Group Chief Scientist, CEO Indonesia, Carro Kandi Priharsi, Chief Transformation Officer, PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk Kevin Kane, Chief Technology Officer, Amar Bank Dr Irvan Bastian, VP of Data Science and Machine Learning Engineering, tiket.com Juan Kanggrawan, Head of Product, Data, Tribe, National Ministry (GovTech) & Smart Cities N Sekar, CTO, Blibli Sonny Supriyadi, Head, Pricing & Data Analytics, Maybank Indonesia Andang Nugroho, President, ISC2 Jakarta Chapter Christophe Hubert, VP of Engineering, EdenFarm Dr Sankaraiah Sreeramula, Chief Data Scientist, APP Sinarmas Indra Hidayatullah, Head of ICT, PT. Indonesia Airasia

About World AI Show

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, the Jakarta edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Chief Data Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts from the industry. The show features exciting keynotes, enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges for the sector arising out of the pandemic situation. Witness next-gen AI solutions from global leaders and explore their relevance and impact on your organization.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon specializes in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.

