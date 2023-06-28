Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Arrow Financial Corporation (“Arrow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AROW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.





If you suffered a loss on your Arrow investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Arrow-Financial-Corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On March 16, 2023, Arrow disclosed that it would be unable to file its 2022 annual report on time because the Company needed “additional time to complete the assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting.” On this news, Arrow’s stock price fell $0.99, or 3.6%, to close at $26.21 per share on March 17, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

On May 11, 2023, the Company announced that it would not be able to file its first quarter 2023 report on time “because the Company continued to require additional time to complete management’s assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022[.]” On this news, Arrow’s stock price fell $0.33, or 1.7%, to close at $19.59 per share on May 12, 2023.

Then, on April 5, 2023, Arrow disclosed that it had received a notice of non-compliance with the NASDAQ periodic filing requirements due to the Company’s failure to timely file its 2022 report. On May 15, 2023, Arrow announced that it had received a second notice of non-compliance due to its failure to time file its first quarter 2023 report. The Company also disclosed that its “President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Arrow . . . terminated his employment as President and CEO and as a director of the Company and from all other positions he holds with the Company and its affiliates, effective May 12, 2023.” On this news, Arrow’s stock price fell $0.53, or 2.7%, to close at $19.06 per share on May 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Arrow should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email [email protected].

