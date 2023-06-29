Global Intelligence Initiative launches gii Academy to aid purpose-driven entrepreneurs in overcoming mental health blocks, and mastering happiness as a pathway to new levels of peak performance.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2023) – Global Intelligence LLC has introduced “The Intelligence of Happiness” as an innovative guide on how to thrive using Authenticity and Self-Alignment. The book details a new intellectual approach on enacting innate intelligence to become healthier, happier, and perform at the highest level possible. “The Intelligence of Happiness”, an Amazon best-seller, has been met with ecstatic praise from readers and has now launched as flagship program, The Manifesting Accelerator, hosted inside gii Academy. The program uses the simple yet powerful science of happiness, and uniquely blends both neuropsychology and cosmology, to help clients gain a new edge by applying the forgotten knowledge used to activate mind-brain faculties.

Global Intelligence Initiative Evolves Best-Selling Book ‘The Intelligence of Happiness’ into New E-Learning Platform

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/171787_25a1f286240478dd_001full.jpg

Authored by Gi Gi O’Brien, an entrepreneur, “The Intelligence of Happiness” is a testament to her vast expertise and passion for empowering individuals to unlock their full potential. O’Brien’s deep understanding of human psychology, combined with her successful track record in business, makes her the professional for those seeking greater personal and professional fulfillment. She is passionate about the potential to transform countless lives by offering a novel approach to mental health that is both engaging and effective.

Her work provides an essential roadmap to navigate tricky waters and O’Brien aims to equip members of her community with control over their life via mental and emotional intelligence mastery. Her book and program alike, provide an experiential education on what it means to activate intelligent happiness – the kind of happiness that comes from alignment with one’s true purpose and authentic self.

“In an age where artificial intelligence and tech development are intensely focused upon, I want to ensure individuals can leverage the brilliance of their own human intelligence for self-development, and more importantly live high-performance lives that actually support well-being and prosperity instead of creating anxiety, burnout and ceilings to personal success,” Gi Gi O’Brien shared. “The Intelligence of Happiness” is a step-by-step blueprint on how to activate the kind of happiness that has real staying power.

For readers that are interested in the techniques and methods that create a magnetic frequency mentioned in ‘The Manifesting Accelerator’, please visit: https://gii.academy/manifestation-gii8ff-free.

About Global Intelligence Initiative – gii

Global Intelligence Initiative LLC was founded in May 2020 by Gi Gi O’Brien. The driving force behind the company is to create world-class media and intelligence programs that empower individuals to take control of their life and manifest their dreams. Gi Gi believes that simplifying the mastery of human intelligence and frequency is a powerful gateway to improving the future of humanity, especially as it pertains to mental health.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Name: Gi Gi O’Brien

Email: [email protected]

Organization: The Global Intelligence Initiative

Website: https://gii.academy/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171787