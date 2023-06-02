Graid Technology Awarded Prestigious COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice Golden Award for SupremeRAID Revolutionary GPU-based RAID Controller

SANTA CLARA, CA, Jun 2, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Graid Technology, makers of the revolutionary next-generation NVMe RAID controller SupremeRAID(TM) has been awarded the prestigious COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice Golden Award, presented by President Tsai Ing-wen.

David Tseng for Graid Technology

COMPUTEX, the annual B2B technology exhibition in Asia, debuted in TaiNEX on May 30, 2023. The event hosts the annual official Best Choice Award competition, judged by a professional jury, which recognizes unique and innovative products. It serves as an important reference index for international buyers.

SupremeRAID is a software-defined solution deployed on a GPU for maximum SSD performance without consuming CPU cycles. Unlike traditional RAID, which bottlenecks performance and reduces ROI on NVMe SSD spend, SupremeRAID employs unique out-of-path RAID technology so data travels directly from CPU to storage to deliver maximum SSD performance, comprehensive data protection, and unmatched flexibility. This revolutionary technology helped Graid Technology charm the jury and take home the prestigious COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice Golden Award in the Peripherals & Accessories category.

The awards announcement was made in advance of COMPUTEX 2023, one of the world’s largest computer and technology events, taking place from May 30 to June 2, 2023. The Best Choice Award is an official COMPUTEX award that offers invaluable guidance to procurement professionals. The award recognizes exceptional products and technologies across various categories, carefully assessed by a panel of esteemed industry experts. Nominees are scrutinized based on innovation, functionality, and market potential, making the Best Choice Award a coveted recognition of excellence in the ICT industry.

The COMPUTEX judges commented, “SupremeRAID shows the advantage of delivering data integrity while maintaining the original 100% high performance of NVMe. Its key technology lies in the efficient management of virtualized memory devices. From the software developer’s point of view, SupremeRAID is compatible with the SSD interface and improves overall I/O performance. SupremeRAID can be utilized in AI/ML and in data centers.”

“We are deeply honored that Graid Technology has been recognized with the Best Choice Golden Award. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to tech innovation and aesthetic design,” said Leander Yu, President and CEO of Graid Technology. “We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver the speed, flexibility, and unmatched TCO the market demands for the future of high-performance workloads in cutting-edge data centers.”

WHERE TO FIND Graid Technology @ COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023:

Date: Tuesday, May 30 – Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 9:30 to 17:30

– Graid Technology Booth I1131a

– Gigabyte Booth K0116

– MSI Booth L0818

– ASUS Booth M0810

– ASRockRack Booth L0609

– Tyan Booth M0701a

About Graid Technology

Graid Technology Inc. is redefining performance standards for high-performance data protection. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan, our leadership is composed of a dedicated team of experts with decades of experience in the SDS, ASIC, and storage industries. For more information, visit Graid Technology or connect on Twitter or LinkedIn.

