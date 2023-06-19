HOPE Hydration and Dentsu Partner to Offer Sustainable Hydration Solutions at Cannes Lions

Cannes, France–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2023) – Cannes Lions, the largest global event for the creative communications industry, and HOPE Hydration, a leading hydration technology startup, announce the launch of the Official Green Initiatives Partnership, powered by Dentsu. As part of a multi-year initiative to reduce the event’s environmental footprint, this partnership will bring “smart”, sustainable hydration to this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, amongst other sustainability touchpoints.

HOPE HydroStation®, Featured at Cannes Lions 2023

Today, HOPE Hydration (HOPE), maker of smart-city water refill stations, announces its partnership with Cannes Lions to launch the Official Green Initiatives Partnership, powered by Dentsu.

By offering Cannes Lions attendees access to HOPE’s HydroStation® technology, HOPE and Dentsu are blending impact and advertising to deliver cutting-edge brand experiences while providing free water for all attendees. The partnership proves that sustainable solutions are the way forward not only for a healthier planet, but for the future of the creative industry.

HOPE’s HydroStation offers free, chilled, and filtered water, as well as an interactive brand experience via advertising screens displaying bespoke brand and impact messaging. Using integrated IoT technology, HOPE’s HydroStations track real-time impact data associated with the elimination of single-use plastics including plastic and carbon emissions savings, which will be displayed on the web and on each HydroStation. Dentsu and HOPE aim to drive further action on sustainability within the creative industry by reaching a wider audience at Cannes Lions.

Courtesy of Dentsu, attendees will have convenient access to the HydroStations, strategically placed throughout the Palais and festival for maximum usage. HOPE and Dentsu will also distribute reusable water bottles to attendees, encouraging them to make a lasting commitment to reducing plastic waste. Additionally, for every single-use plastic bottle saved via refill, HOPE and Dentsu will also fund a clean-up to save an estimated 10,000 pounds of plastic from our oceans.

To generate dialogue and action around how marketers and advertisers can advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, HOPE Hydration and Dentsu have also teamed up with Freuds’ Goals House to host an Official Green Initiatives Dinner where brand leaders will unite to talk about solutions and commitments for immediate impact.

“After working with HOPE Hydration for the past two years on client engagement and event activations, we are excited to officially launch our partnership by offering a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bottles at Cannes Lions,” said Fiona Lloyd, Global Brand and Client President, Carat and Social Impact Sponsor for Media at Dentsu. “This collaboration supports Dentsu’s commitment to building a better and more sustainable future. By partnering with HOPE at the industry’s most prestigious event, we are signaling the shift towards more sustainable out of home advertising installations and working to positively transform city infrastructure for the benefit of people and the planet.”

Cristina Gnecco, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at HOPE Hydration commented, “We are thrilled to join forces with Dentsu to make a positive impact at Cannes Lions. There is so much potential to integrate sustainability into the creative industry, and we’re excited to have Dentsu and Cannes Lions leadership to make this happen.”

HOPE Hydration and Dentsu invite all Cannes Lions attendees to visit one of the HydroStations at the festival, located in and around the Palais. You can find the HydroStations outdoors on the Terrace and in front of the Red Carpet steps, and indoors throughout the Palais. Don’t forget to B.Y.O.B. – Bring Your Own (Reusable) Bottle!

