HOPE Hydration and Wellington International Share Success of First-Ever Equestrian Sustainable Hydration Program

HOPE Hydration, a leading hydration startup, is proud to announce a successful partnership with Wellington International's Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) and Carbon Hoofprint to install HOPE's flagship HydroStations throughout the WEF showgrounds during the 2023 competition season.

HOPE HydroStation installed at Wellington International

This partnership showcases an initial step towards WEF’s pledge to be an innovative industry leader in environmental initiatives and was the first HOPE Hydration installation at an equestrian venue worldwide. The partnership was secured and managed by Carbon Hoofprint, an equestrian sustainability consultancy and development group partnered with WEF to guide its sustainability strategy.

“We are thrilled to have worked with WEF to bring our HydroStations to the showgrounds last season,” said Jorge Richardson, CEO of HOPE Hydration. “Our mission is to make hydration accessible and sustainable for everyone, and we can’t think of a better way to have done that than by providing complimentary, clean water to the thousands of riders and visitors at WEF.”

WEF is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious equestrian events in the world. The festival runs for 13 weeks, from January to April each year, drawing thousands of riders, horses, and visitors from around the globe and is a major economic driver for the local community.

“We are making sustainability a top priority for WEF and we are always looking for ways to reduce our environmental impact,” said Michael Stone, President of Wellington International. “Partnering with HOPE Hydration to install HydroStations at the showgrounds is a step forward in our mission to become a leading sustainable equestrian event. We are pleased to have been able to offer the benefit of complimentary water to our athletes and visitors in a way that also can have a positive impact.”

HOPE Hydration leverages cutting-edge technology to bring complimentary, filtered drinking water to major events with its tech-enabled water refill stations that reduce the waste of single-use plastics. The HydroStations installed at WEF are equipped with proprietary technology to provide real-time data updates on the amount of plastic and carbon dioxide (CO2) saved and was available to all riders and visitors throughout the festival. The HydroStations were located in high-traffic areas throughout the show, including near the main competition arena and popular vendor areas.

“Carbon Hoofprint is proud to be a part of this initiative and contribute to WEF’s goal of becoming a leading venue in sustainability, by making impactful changes that other equestrian events around the world can look to for inspiration,” said Megan Fellows, CEO of Carbon Hoofprint. “We are happy to help bring this initiative to life and continue to build on a great cause by finding innovative, sustainable solutions for WEF.”

This is an exciting initiative for WEF that not only succeeded to reduce the number of single-use plastic water bottles used during the show, but also promotes a more sustainable future for all equestrian events.

For more information about Wellington International and its sustainability initiative, read the announcement or visit the web page for sustainability at Wellington International.

About HOPE Hydration

HOPE Hydration (“HOPE”) is a tech-enabled company that believes water is a human right. The company’s mission is to develop solutions to bring clean water without waste around the world through a technology solution-the HydroStation. HOPE is working to motivate new behaviors around water consumption, conservation, and waste-including reducing the environmental impact of plastics pollution. www.HopeHydration.com

About Wellington International

Wellington International is the home of the internationally recognized Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in addition to 28 weeks of the Annual Series horse shows. WEF came to Wellington in 1974 and boasts more than 111 acres, 18 competition arenas, over 400 permanent equine stalls, horse trails, pedestrian paths, and golf cart tracks. This award-winning venue operates the largest and longest-running hunter/jumper horse show in the world while annually welcoming thousands of riders from 50 states and more than 34 countries. In addition to equestrian sporting events, Wellington International offers VIP, hospitality, event spaces, world-class shopping and much more! With the support of their parent company, the Global Equestrian Group (GEG), Wellington International is focused on the future of equestrian sport to better serve exhibitors, stakeholders, and community. To learn more about Wellington International, visit www.wellingtoninternational.com.

About Carbon Hoofprint

Carbon Hoofprint is on a mission to create radical sustainable change within the equestrian industry and lower the “Carbon Hoofprint” of our sport, providing fully integrated design and project management of sustainable solutions for stakeholders in the equestrian industry. Carbon Hoofprint’s team deeply knows the equestrian niche and brings together the unique know-how of horses to implement practical investments that improve brand value, save money, and reduce environmental impact. To learn more about Carbon Hoofprint, visit www.CarbonHoofprint.com.

