JCB and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam launch the BIDV JCB Ultimate Credit Card in Vietnam

TOKYO & HA NOI, Jun 2, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB International Co., Ltd., (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the oldest financial institution in Vietnam, announced the launch of the BIDV JCB Ultimate Credit Card in Vietnam.

On the occasion of BIDV’s 66th anniversary, BIDV and JCB launch their first credit card with the Ultimate grade which is the JCB’s highest grade. The artwork design of this card is inspired by Mt. Fuji – a sacred symbol of Japan with the rising sun depicted by BIDV’s new logo. This card is exclusively for the BIDV royal customers, who can enjoy special experiences and privileges. Cardholders of the BIDV JCB Ultimate Credit Card have access to JCB’s acceptance network of approximately 43 million merchants worldwide.

With the collaboration of JCB and BIDV, BIDV customers can enjoy numerous attractive features and exclusive benefits for dining out. The cardholders are entitled to up to VND 800,000/month via the BIDV SmartBanking application at the rate of 20% cashback when dining out in Vietnam in the cardholder’s birthday month, 10% cashback when dining out in Vietnam on other months, 15% cashback when experiencing fine dining in Japan and 0.15% cashback for other transactions. In addition, BIDV customers are entitled to a 100% refund of the foreign currency conversion fee (1%) when cardholders make transactions in Japan. The BIDV JCB Ultimate Credit Card also offers premium services in and outside Vietnam such as golf, business lounges, dining, hotels and resorts.

About BIDV

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was established on April 26th 1957 and is the longest established financial institution with the most valuable brand in Vietnam. BIDV is listed in the Top 2000 world’s largest companies; Top 300 world’s largest banks (Brand Finance); Top 10 largest enterprises in Vietnam for 4 consecutive years.

With the mission to deliver the best interests and conveniences to customers, shareholders, employees and society, BIDV is determined to invest in developing the brand comprehensively, professionalizing the corporate governance in line with the bank’s business scale and make BIDV brand international. In the bank’s restructuring plan towards 2020 with vision to 2030, BIDV aims to become a leading financial institution in Southeast Asia, have the best digital platform in Vietnam, and be among Top 100 largest banks in Asia. For more information, please visit www.bidv.com.vn.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

