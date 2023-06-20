Jitterbit Named a Leader in Summer 2023 G2 Grid Reports for iPaaS, API Management, EDI and Application Development

Integration and Application Development Leader Tops 34 G2 Summer Reports, Reflecting High Customer Satisfaction and High ROI for Six Consecutive Years

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in multiple Summer 2023 G2 Grid Reports, including six iPaaS reports, the Mid-Market report for API Management, and three reports on Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). The company also achieved recognition as a High Performer, Best Estimated ROI, and Highest User Adoption in several reports across similar iPaaS, API, EDI and Application Development categories. This is the sixth consecutive year Jitterbit has been highly ranked by G2.

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from the G2 community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

Jitterbit was recognized for the success customers of all sizes are having, specifically regarding Jitterbit’s ease of use, quality of support and ease of setup. In addition to being recognized as a Leader, Jitterbit received the Highest User Adoption award for EDI in the Small Business category, as well as Best Estimated ROI for iPaaS in the Enterprise category. The company was also named a Leader in the Asia Pacific markets in the iPaaS and EDI reports.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by our customers for our commitment to delivering the very best user experience possible,” said Singu Srinivas, senior vice president and general manager, North America, at Jitterbit. “Our number one priority is to ensure our customers’ success across all markets and segments, helping them optimize their scalability and connectivity via workflow automation to deliver better outcomes for their business.”

Jitterbit has cemented its leadership in the integration and automation space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. The G2 successes come on the heels of other industry accolades, including winning a prestigious Silver Stevie Award for “Customer Service Department of the Year” for delivering collaborative, user-centric customer service.

Key G2 Grid Report highlights include:

Best Estimated ROI

Jitterbit was ranked as having the shortest time to estimated ROI for enterprises in the Enterprise Results Index for iPaaS.

Leader in iPaaS, API Management and EDI

Jitterbit was named a Leader for iPaaS, API Management and EDI in numerous global G2 reports, including the Mid-Market Grid Report for API Management, Grid Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Mid-Market Grid Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Grid Report for iPaaS, Mid-Market Grid Report for iPaaS, and the Momentum Grid Report for iPaaS. Jitterbit was ranked as a High Performer in the Enterprise Grid Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), and had the highest user adoption in the Small-Business Implementation Index for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI).

Leader in Asia Pacific Markets

The company was named a Leader in the Asia Pacific Regional Grid Reports for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and was ranked as a High Performer in the Asia Regional Grid Report for EDI. Jitterbit was named a Leader in the regional Asia, Asia Pacific, and Mid-Market Asia Pacific reports for iPaaS.

Leader in Application Development

Jitterbit’s Vinyl product was named a Momentum Leader in the Grid Report for Low-Code Development Platforms and Application Development Platforms, as well as a High Performer across multiple Application Development categories. Vinyl, the low-code application development platform that Jitterbit acquired earlier this year, was also recognized by G2’s 2023 list of Top 50 Best Software Development Tools in February.

Overall, Jitterbit is ranked 4.6 out of 5 stars for its Harmony and Vinyl products. Reviewers describe Jitterbit as:

“Powerful, Versatile, Easily and Quickly Customizable”

“Easy to interface with SAP system and easy to understand.”

“Best ETL tool!”

“Amazing support with a fast turn around activation time.”

“The most intuitive iPaaS.”

To learn more about Jitterbit, please visit www.jitterbit.com .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

