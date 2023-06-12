Jurny Experiences Unprecedented Growth Leveraging RAD AI for Creative Intelligence

Launch of New Property Management System and AI Tools Powered by GPT-4 Drive 3.5x Increase in Listings, 100% Jump in Daily Active Users

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STR—Jurny, the first AI-enabled hospitality platform automating operations and guest experiences for short-term rental (STR) properties across the globe, today reported 100% increase in daily active users since last month’s launch of JurnyOS 2.0, its most robust operating system to date. Powered by GPT-4 and featuring dynamic AI tools designed to connect, optimize and automate operational tasks and guest management, Jurny offers an all-in-one solution for property managers that streamlines every aspect of their short-term rental operation.

“The team is thrilled with the level of interest and engagement we’ve seen from new and existing customers around our AI offerings, in particular,” said Luca Zambello, co-founder and CEO of Jurny. “Heading into the launch, RAD AI was unquestionably a catalyst in breaking through the noise and intelligently scaling awareness among our target audiences.“

“We’re pleased to see our creative intelligence leading to rapid adoption of Jurny’s unrivaled suite of AI-enabled short-term rental management tools,” said RAD AI CEO, Jeremy Barnett. “The proof is in the numbers, our process removes bias, saves time, and provides quantifiable results.”

Founded in 2019, Jurny is the fastest-growing vertically integrated hospitality platform powered by AI and connectivity. The recent launch of its GPT-4 tools, allows hosts to fully automate guest communications and tech support, at a rate of 10 times human output. Jurny is proud to be venture-backed by leading firms including Mucker Capital, Vitalize VC, SaaS Ventures, and Singularity Capital. Since its inception, Jurny has successfully raised over $12 million in capital.

For more information about Jurny’s powerful hospitality technology ecosystem and to try its PMS and AI tools for free, visit www.jurny.com.

About Jurny, Inc.:

Jurny helps vacation rental and short-term rental (STR) hosts to reimagine property management through its free property management software (PMS) and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-driven JurnyOS, powered by GPT-4. As the most advanced ecosystem in the industry, Jurny enables single-click native integration with Airbnb and other leading solutions for channel sales, dynamic pricing, guest verification, IoT device management, customer service and more.

Learn more about how Jurny is leading tech-driven, on-demand hospitality through its innovative solutions by visiting www.jurny.com.

About Rad Technologies Inc:

RAD AI (Remove All Doubt) is an artificial intelligence that automates ROI-based creative decisions and content strategy at scale. The company uses its proprietary AI through 600+ API connections to deliver unbiased creative intelligence that inform campaign concepts, content production and influencer selection. This results in better ROI across the entire marketing mix, hundreds of hours saved on creating content and a measurable reduction in content costs. The company is based in Los Angeles, CA, and was founded in 2018. For more information about Rad Intelligence, please visit us at https://www.radintel.ai.

Contacts

Katie Gerber



(408) 799-5864



[email protected]