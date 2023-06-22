KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to JP Morgan Mortgage Trust 2023-HE1 (JPMMT 2023-HE1)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 7 classes of mortgage-backed notes from JP Morgan Mortgage Trust 2023-HE1 (JPMMT 2023-HE1), a $186.4 million RMBS transaction sponsored by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. (J.P. Morgan). The transaction consists entirely of second lien home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). The underlying pool is seasoned four months and comprises 2,269 loans originated by United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM; 49.3%) and loanDepot.com, LLC (loandDepot; 39.5%), with no other originator comprising 10.0% or more of the collateral. The HELOC collateral consists of adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) with 10-year interest-only (IO) terms. The loans also feature 10-year (13.9%) and 20-year (86.1%) repayment period after the 10-year initial draw window, with borrowers having drawn $186.4 million from the combined credit limit of $224.4 million (an 83.1% current draw percentage, also referred to as the utilization rate) as of the cut-off date.

