LawVo Redefines Legal Services With Launch of New Tech App

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Canadian legal app LawVo , has announced the launch of its virtual, easy-to-use and transparent platform to help match clients with lawyers. With a mission of bringing “Better Law” to consumers, LawVo is making the legal industry more accessible as a simple and affordable one-stop-shop solution for finding tailored services.

Designed to meet the complex and diverse needs of legal clients, while reducing traditional barriers to legal help, LawVo is the first and only online legal platform of its kind. As a virtual marketplace for consumers seeking legal assistance, LawVo offers instant fixed fee quotes for legal services through its proprietary pricing algorithm. Paired with the platform’s low-fee monthly subscription services — including ongoing document drafting and review and access to premium automated customizable documents — LawVo is a one-stop-shop for any legal need. LawVo eliminates the need for in-person consultations, expedites finding services and provides a flexible e-commerce function for legal professionals to operate virtually, while maintaining a work-life balance on their own terms. Legal professionals can register for free, and start offering their services within minutes.

“We founded LawVo to bring more choice, affordability and transparency to individuals looking for legal services,” says Lena Vartanian, CEO and Co-Founder of LawVo. “We believe access to justice should be simple and affordable. On the professional side, 50 per cent of legal professionals leave their jobs within the first five years due to lack of control over their work; we’re hoping LawVo can help close this gap.”

The platform offers services in most areas of law, offering legal solutions for employment, family, real estate, corporate and immigration law and more. With the LawVo Legal Assistance Helpline, consumers will have access to a specialized lawyer 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to answer any legal questions and offer guidance. A range of subscription services are available to suit a variety of needs, including automated document drafting tools, customized document drafting and reviewing, and access to premium customizable documents such as wills, leases, employment and shareholder agreements and more. Subscriptions can be customized, from larger, full-service enterprise solutions, to individual and small business plans, starting at $9.99 monthly.

Studies have found that 88 per cent of people who should use lawyers go without one due to a lack of transparency, accessibility and findability. Leveraging technology as a great equalizer, LawVo’s features seek to create an easy and seamless legal experience for consumers, businesses and lawyers alike.

“We believe that easy access to legal advice is a right, not a privilege,” says Vartanian. “Whether you’re a business looking for practical legal guidance to protect and grow your business, or an individual needing legal advice, LawVo gives you complete control over your legal experience.”

