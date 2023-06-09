MineHub Announces Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2023) – MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) (“MineHub” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The Company issued 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into a common share for 2 years at a price of $0.40 per common share.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub said: “This financing completes the intended total raise of $2 million previously announced by the Company. We continue to gain traction from existing and new large corporate customers as we move through the Company’s potential growth path with continued expectations of significant adoption in multiple large corporate networks.”

All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing. The Private Placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval. The Company has also agreed to extend the term of 2,037,500 share purchase warrants issued on April 17, 2023 and expiring on April 17, 2025, such that the new warrant expiry date would be April 17, 2026. Each warrant remains exercisable at $0.40 into one common share. The warrant term extension is subject to TSXV approval.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Arnoud Star Busmann

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email [email protected] or visit our website at www.minehub.com.

