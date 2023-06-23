Momentum Events Celebrates Historic Conference, Psychedelic Science 2023

More than 12,000 Attendees Participate in Hundreds of Events Led by More than 500 Speakers

DENVER, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Momentum Events, one of the nation’s leading event production companies with a specialization in producing conferences and trade shows focused on emerging industries, announced the successful close of Psychedelic Science 2023 (PS2023), a co-production with the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). PS2023 brought together thousands of the world’s leading researchers, experts, cultural icons, investors, and thinkers in the evolving world of psychedelics.

Over the course of 5 days, from June 19-23, more than 12,000 attendees participated in over 400 panels, training seminars, and cultural events focused on educating attendees about the power, promise, and potential of psychedelics in medical, cultural, and traditional settings.

Ben Greenzweig, Founder and CEO of Momentum Events, stated, “PS2023 far exceeded the expectations of the organizers. When we first started planning this conference in 2021, we hoped for 8,000 attendees, yet more than 12,000 people came together to celebrate the path we have all been on for more than 35 years. PS2023 is a testament to the work MAPS has done to help mainstream psychedelic medicine.”

PS2023 hosted more than 30 workshops on Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20, covering a diverse range of topics. These workshops encompassed therapist education programs, which explained the integration of psychedelics into various treatment modalities and a Holotropic Breathwork® training from Stan Grof. Additionally, there was an investor-focused industry briefing and community-oriented content that addressed the historical traumas and the use of psychedelics by and for the BIPOC community. Furthermore, workshops explored the utilization of psychedelics for Veterans and first responders. Wednesday was highlighted by Blake Mycoskie, Founder of Toms Shoes, announcing a $100 Million commitment to psychedelic research and investment, and NFL great Aaron Rodgers discussing how psychedelics had a significant, positive influence on his performance.

“PS2023 has proven to be a breakthrough moment for the national conversation around psychedelics. Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) and former Governor Rick Perry (R-TX) were on the same stage, showing the bipartisan nature of our collective commitment to treat our individual and societal traumas,” said Rick Doblin, Ph.D., Founder and President of MAPS. “Taking a moment to celebrate the impact of Roland Griffiths, Bob Jesse, and the hundreds of researchers who have brought psychedelics to the forefront of the national consciousness has been wonderful. While the days of this effort have been long, the years have flown by, and I’m more enthusiastic and excited than I have ever been about the future of psychedelic medicines.”

Doblin added, “Momentum has been a vital partner in making PS2023 the massive success it has been. We couldn’t have asked for a better, more intentional, and committed partner in this effort.”

About Momentum Events

Founded in 2012, Momentum Events proudly serves our clients and produces events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge, connect with the individuals that matter most and enjoy valuable experiences online or in real life. Whether we’re developing cutting edge conferences for the markets we serve, or producing a partner’s next event, Momentum leverages our best-in-class technology platforms, an assortment of virtual and live event third-party provider relationships, and the meticulous nature of our event planning mindset to deliver true, sustainable value for all stakeholders. Learn more at www.momentumevents.com .

About MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $145 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.