Motive Announces AI Omnicam, the Industry’s First AI-Enabled Camera Built for Side, Rear, Passenger, and Cargo Monitoring

Intelligent 360 degree view enables commercial fleet operators to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and protect workers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motive, the leader in Automated Operations for the physical economy, today announced the launch of its AI Omnicam, the first ever AI-enabled camera built for side, rear, passenger, and cargo monitoring. The AI Omnicam, when paired with Motive’s market-leading AI Dashcam, will give businesses that operate commercial vehicles a full 360° view of their vehicle, its interior, and its surroundings to improve road and job site monitoring and safety, investigate and combat potentially fraudulent claims, and resolve disputes over transportation and handling of valuable cargo and goods.

With sideswipes and rear collisions causing more than 33% of fatal crashes and 44% of crashes with injuries, the AI Omnicam will provide a 360° field of view around the vehicle, allowing protection and visibility from all sides, significantly enhancing safety and day-to-day operations. Combining this with high definition video and automated alerts will facilitate exoneration of drivers from false side and rear collision claims, investigation of cargo theft and passenger incidents, and resolution of disputes over loading and unloading of goods and materials. Finally, upcoming AI enhancements will eliminate blind spots and prevent accidents, detecting risky behaviors in real time like unsafe lane changes, incorrect cargo loading and improper use of safety gear and heavy machinery.

“The AI Omnicam’s intelligence is applicable across a wide array of industries, including trucking and logistics, construction, oil and gas, and passenger transit, among others,” said Jai Ranganathan, Chief Product Officer at Motive. “Previous fleet camera and visibility technology provided little-to-no side and rear-visibility, and those that did weren’t able to quickly parse insights from footage or help prevent incidents. By combining AI-enabled intelligence with 360° visibility, businesses have a technology at their fingertips that not only improves visibility but actively contributes to preventing incidents and ensuring safety.”

“Motive’s AI Dashcams have been a game changer for our fleet, and now with AI Omnicam we’re gaining visibility into side or rear-facing accidents we didn’t have previously,” said Tom Abrams, co-founder and CEO, Reliable Carriers. “The Motive solution has been an invaluable investment, saving us millions on accident claims, and we’re very excited to roll out Motive AI Omnicams fleet-wide.”

Pairing the AI Omnicam with the Motive AI Dashcam creates a 360° view with AI-enabled intelligence. Businesses across a wide range of industries benefit from the unparalleled visibility, which allows for an in-depth understanding of road and job site incidents and ensuring the fleet policies are followed. Armed with this insight they can both correct issues and streamline operations. Examples of this include:

Trucking & Logistics: Drivers can avoid or mitigate risks with real-time visibility into unsafe or problematic conditions on the road or at the job site. Safety managers also gain more information with which to exonerate drivers, develop education and improve the safety across their organizations.

In addition to today’s news, Motive recently announced a series of innovations that expand the functionality of its leading Driver Safety Solution to combat worsening safety conditions. The new AI capabilities added new types of safety and risk triggers that improve protection for drivers and reduce liability for customers, such as improved collision detection, stop sign violation, driver distraction, unsafe lane changes and camera obstruction.

To learn more about the AI Omnicam and Motive’s Driver Safety Solution, visit here.

About Motive

Motive builds technology to improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of businesses that power the physical economy. The Motive Automated Operations Platform combines IoT hardware with AI-enabled applications to automate vehicle and equipment tracking, driver safety, fleet compliance, maintenance, spend management, and more. Motive serves more than 120,000 businesses across a wide range of industries, including trucking and logistics, construction, oil and gas, food and beverage, field service, agriculture, passenger transit, and delivery.

