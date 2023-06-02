Nelson Cabinetry Launches Cryptocurrency Payment Option for Home Improvement Purchases

The company has just announced its acceptance of 10 cryptocurrencies to help

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2023) – Nelson Cabinetry, a leading national online retailer of high-quality ready-to-assemble cabinetry, now allows customers to make seamless payments with cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, USD Coin, Tether USD, ApeCoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Dodgecoin, Litecoin, and Shiba Inu. This pioneering decision places Nelson Cabinetry among the first in the home improvement sector to embrace blockchain technology, offering an array of benefits, including fast, secure transactions and enhanced privacy.

Nelson Cabinetry Revolutionizes Home Improvement

The new cryptocurrency payment option is available starting today on the Nelson Cabinetry website: www.nelsonkb.com. This new service enables customers to purchase cabinets and other products using their cryptocurrency holdings without having to convert to fiat currency first via Coinbase Commerce platform. This seamless and secure payment option provides a convenient and efficient payment solution for customers who hold cryptocurrency and are looking to invest in their homes.

By offering this new cryptocurrency payment option, Nelson Cabinetry is expanding its reach to a new audience of tech-savvy and forward-thinking homeowners who are interested in home improvement projects. The use of cryptocurrency as a payment option has become increasingly popular in recent years, and Nelson Cabinetry is proud to be one of the few companies in the home improvement industry to offer this payment option.

To make a cryptocurrency payment on the Nelson Cabinetry website, simply select the “cryptocurrency” option at checkout and follow the instructions. The process is easy and seamless, and Nelson Cabinetry’s customer support team is always available to assist with any questions or concerns.

This forward-thinking approach is in line with Nelson Cabinetry’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, quality, and innovation. Nelson Cabinetry also offers a free 3D kitchen design with a custom layout, expert advice, itemized list, and a cart link for easy checkout within 24 hours.

In embracing cryptocurrency payments, Nelson Cabinetry continues to break new ground, proving once again its dedication to providing customers with the most advanced and efficient services in the kitchen cabinetry industry. The company expects that this is a significant milestone for the company and a signal of the exciting future of the home improvement sector. For those cryptocurrency owners looking to invest in their homes, Nelson Cabinetry provides a trusted and dependable partner in the kitchen cabinetry industry.

For more information, please visit www.nelsonkb.com.

About Nelson Cabinetry

Nelson Cabinetry is a leading provider of high-quality cabinets in the United States and Canada. With five distribution centers across the US and two in Canada, Nelson Cabinetry can provide quick shipping options with two-week delivery to customers. In addition, Nelson Cabinetry offers free kitchen and bathroom design consultations.

Contact Info:

Name: Ken Nelson

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Nelson Cabinetry

Phone: 832-998-6598

Website: http://www.nelsonkb.com

