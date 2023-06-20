NS1 Celebrates 10 Years as Leading Premium DNS Provider

More Than 800 Distinguished Customers Worldwide Rely on NS1 to Optimize Performance and Improve Resilience

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NS1 , an IBM Company, today celebrates its 10th anniversary providing premium DNS and global traffic steering solutions to businesses around the world. NS1’s anniversary celebration kicks off by celebrating the relationship with its customers through an in-person Customer Advisory Board session.

Much of the company’s success throughout the past decade comes from the close partnership with customers and exceptional employees who have relentlessly pushed NS1 to innovate and build exciting products contradicting many competitors’ stagnate technology.

In 2013, with a napkin and 22 lines of code, NS1’s co-founders rewrote the rules of internet infrastructure — creating a dynamic, agile DNS that has transformed how companies approach application traffic management. The company is now a critical layer within the stacks of more than 4,300 customers worldwide , including many of the world’s most trafficked applications.

Over the past decade, NS1’s talented team has not only revolutionized DNS, but also created and contributed to important network technologies, such as multi-signer DNSSEC and DNS Insights, the industry’s most comprehensive DNS observability solution. NS1 has also contributed over 30 projects to the open source software community. Recently, NS1 has published insightful research about global customer traffic patterns in its “ Global DNS Traffic Report .” NS1’s disruption of and subsequent leadership in the infrastructure space captured IBM’s attention and led them to acquire NS1 earlier this year .

“DNS is a critical network control point and NS1 was early to recognize the potential to use DNS to drive high performance and resilient infrastructure through sophisticated automation,” said Andrew Coward, general manager, Software Networking at IBM.

NS1 continues to expand its footprint and has seen consistent quarter-over-quarter growth working with renowned global brands solving business-critical use cases. As NS1 enters its next phase of growth as an IBM company, the team will remain focused on innovation efforts that enable its growing customer base to do more with DNS.

“Building great networks is a lifelong journey, and these first 10 years were just the beginning. NS1 continues to connect people and companies to the things they love and rely on in a digital world,” said Alex Vayl, co-founder and chief of staff of NS1, an IBM Company. “As we join IBM, a company that has remained at the forefront of innovation for 112 years, our new resources will supercharge our premium technical capabilities to provide even greater value for customers.”

Learn about our top moments and the evolution of DNS in our new 10th Anniversary blog posts.

