One World Products Appoints Joerg Sommer as President

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – One World Products, Inc. (the “Company,”) (OTCQB: OWPC), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, today announced the appointment of Joerg Sommer as its President.

Joerg Sommer has accumulated over two decades of comprehensive experience in the automotive industry and is known to be one of the most versatile and multi-faceted C-level executives in the electric vehicle space, being one of the early proponents of electric mobility. Born in Berlin, Germany, Sommer was fortunate to experience diverse cultural environments throughout his career, having lived in Tokyo, Paris, and various locations within the United States. He currently divides his time between his home in Los Angeles and Germany.

Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of One World Products, commented, “We are extremely fortunate to have attracted the talents of Mr. Joerg Sommer, as he has successfully taken multiple start-ups to and through their next level of growth by accelerating their revenue. The timing could not be more ideal – we are in the final stages of integrating and readying our state of the art distillation system, as we prepare our extraction and production facility to be operational before the end of the third quarter of 2023. We welcome Mr. Sommer to our team and look forward to him leading our next phase of growth of commercialization and acceleration of revenue.”

Joerg Sommer, President of One World Products, stated, “I am very excited to join One World Products and lead their commercialization efforts. The team at One World Products has done a tremendous job in laying a foundation and building a platform for success. Many partnership and sales opportunities have been identified and initiated and I now look forward to seeing as many as possible through to signing, implementation and ramp up. I will be working closely with our team at One World Products in doing what I have done several times before, taking an early stage company to commercialization and accelerating revenue growth, with the ultimate goal of building shareholder value.”

Mr. Sommer has held various board level roles at disruptive California-based startups and top management roles at global automotive OEMs. Sommer built electric mobility eco-systems in North America, Europe and Asia for over a decade, helping shape the industry while reducing its carbon footprint. He also served as the CEO of Street Scooter, an electric delivery truck manufacturer and energy service solutions provider in the last-mile delivery industry. In addition, Joerg has led various OEM divisions in development, manufacturing, and sales & marketing. He is renowned for his track record in forging winning teams and establishing meaningful interactions with the investor community.

Mr. Sommer is Managing Partner of peach ventures, a Berlin-based energy & mobility venture early stage fund, investing in European and US-based tech startups as an Article 8 ESG fund. He is an alumnus of both the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Technical University of Berlin.

About One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC)

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020.

As an ascendant international hemp and cannabis company focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, the recently announced Isiah International/One World Products/AMUNAFRO consortium controls approximately 1.2 million acres of land in Colombia focused on the licensed production of industrial hemp for integration into sustainable, carbon-reducing products made throughout the world. The Company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp, and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial-scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested according to GAP, GMP and ISO standards.

For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com/ . #HempIsTheNewPlastic (TM)

About Isiah Thomas and ISIAH International, LLC

Isiah Thomas was inducted into the National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Fame in 2000 after spending his entire career with the Detroit Pistons. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, the 1990 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and named as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. Today, Mr. Thomas serves as an analyst for NBA TV and is an accomplished and highly respected international business executive and investor. His portfolio of companies was developed through Isiah International, Inc., which invests in companies with strong market positions and growth potential.

Mr. Thomas’ business interests include sports and entertainment, real estate, waste management, hemp, cannabis, and a CBD personal products company, among others. In addition, Mr. Thomas has developed a very successful champagne business, Cheurlin Champagnes. He has cultivated excellent relationships with the grower, employees, and the French government. As a result, he now owns the proprietary genetics for the Champagne grapes he produces and has perfected an international import/export system for the global distribution of the product. More information is available at www.isiahinternational.com .

Mr. Thomas previously served on the Chicago Stock Exchange’s Board of Governors, was a co-founder of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, Popcorn Indiana, and was a member of the Board of Get-in Chicago, an organization that focused on preventing gang violence in Chicago. He is a Distinguished Alumnus of Indiana University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He also received his Master of Education from the University of California at Berkeley.

