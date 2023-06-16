Optinose Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

YARDLEY, Pa., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that the company has granted a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 100,000 shares of its common stock to a new employee as an inducement material for accepting employment with OptiNose. The stock option award was granted outside of the OptiNose, Inc. 2010 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option award was granted on the new employee’s hire date June 16, 2023 with an exercise price of $1.16 which is equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date.

The stock option award has a 10-year term and vests over four years, with one-fourth of the stock options subject to the award vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with the company through the applicable vesting date.

