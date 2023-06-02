Optinose to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

YARDLEY, Pa., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that members of its management team will present a company overview and business update at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to a webcast of the presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
[email protected]
267.521.0531

