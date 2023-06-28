OSARO and Mission Design & Automation Partner to Optimize Warehouse Automation

Businesses looking to deploy advanced robotic solutions in their e-commerce and fulfillment operations can take advantage of OSARO’s AI-powered robotics software combined with Mission’s decades of experience in factory floor and warehouse automation









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—OSARO®, a global leader in machine-learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, is partnering with Mission Design & Automation, a Michigan-based industrial robotic systems integrator, to develop and deploy a range of robotic automation solutions optimized for e-commerce fulfillment. Founded in 2004, Mission designs, builds, and integrates custom intelligent automation solutions for a variety of industries, including food and beverage, medical device, transportation and automotive, consumer goods, and more.

The move blends OSARO’s AI-powered SightWorks™ vision software and control technologies for robotics with Mission’s expertise in designing and deploying specialized robotics solutions across a broad array of applications in warehouses and fulfillment centers, such as depalletizing, kitting, and bagging.

E-commerce businesses and third-party logistics service providers can now automate even the most challenging tasks that couple robot flexibility with the ability to learn how to identify, pick, and place any object. In particular, the two companies are targeting kitting applications, which combine multiple products, or SKUs, into one larger order that is packaged in a single box with a new SKU and shipped to a customer.

“OSARO prides itself on developing partnerships with leading systems integrators and third-party logistics providers to collaborate and deploy reliable robotics systems for warehouse and fulfillment operators,” said OSARO CEO Derik Pridmore. “We’re especially excited to announce that Mission Design and Automation is joining the OSARO Partners Alliance because we already have two robotics projects underway. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the entire Mission team.”

“Our close partnership with OSARO allows us to deliver a strong integration of new technologies and ensure a happy end customer experience,” said Mission Vice President, Ryan Lillibridge. “At the end of the day, supporting our customer, delivering on their production needs, and maintaining the trust they put in us is how we measure our combined success; working with great partners like OSARO enables us to do it. Our partnership with OSARO gives us easy access to its machine learning vision and control technologies for the design and integration of robotics systems across a broad array of e-commerce applications.”

As part of the agreement, Mission has joined OSARO’s partner program, which offers one-stop access for businesses looking to deploy robotic solutions in their fulfillment operations. The OSARO Partners Alliance provides a mechanism for AMR and ASRS vendors, integrators, distributors, third-party logistics companies, and consultants to collaborate and co-market unified solutions. The program is designed to optimize every stage of a customer’s purchasing and deployment processes, in collaboration with the partners.

By deploying systems that incorporate the technology and know-how of OSARO and Mission, businesses can take advantage of:

Increased throughput

Reduced dependence on labor

Faster order processing

Greater shipment accuracy

Improved ROI

A scalable solution for changing needs

Less need for floor space

ABOUT MISSION DESIGN & AUTOMATION

Mission Design & Automation develops custom process and equipment solutions that simplify automation for North American manufacturers. The company helps companies conceptualize, specify, design, build, program, and install new automation solutions that improve safety, speed, quality, repeatability, and revenue. Companies turn to Mission for automation integration of varying-sized projects and with all levels of complexity. The Mission team has developed solutions for the automotive, construction, consumer goods, e-commerce, logistics, EV, electronics, food & beverage, furniture, and medical device industries. For more information, visit missiondesignauto.com.

ABOUT OSARO

OSARO delivers best-in-class robotic piece-picking solutions for e-commerce where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items. In the rapidly evolving world of logistics technology, OSARO offers smarter automation, low-risk business plans, and its signature Hypercare support from concept exploration to onsite installation. OSARO’s intelligent robots enable goods-to-robot (G2R) use cases, where the greatest gains are yet to be made on the automated warehouse floor. Its SightWorks™ machine-learning vision and control software provides the foundation for all its products. For more information, visit osaro.com.

