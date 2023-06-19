Personas Announces the Submission of Its Keek(TM) App to the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2023) – Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has submitted its Keek™ app to the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has taken a major step in rebooting Keek™ by finished the development of both Keek™ apps. The apps have been submitted to both the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store respectively for approval.

The rebooted Keek™ app boasts several unique features, not the least of which is its AI based Fire Posts. Fire Posts are AI powered posts that allow Keek™ users assemble an audience by allowing the AI to target their posts to the feeds of people who are likely to follow them. In other words, Fire Posts help users “get famous fast”. Keek™ also allows content creators to market directly to their followers using its easy-to-use Offerbox. The Offerbox allows content creators to configure pop-up ads on their posts that drive users to websites and/or businesses. Content creators are also provided with a full suite of audio/video editing capabilities including masks, music, and special effects to ensure quality posts.

For users who are more concerned with privacy than fame, the new Keek™ offers easy to use group posts. Group posts allow users to control who sees what by creating groups on the fly. In addition, Keek™ provides users with a full range of viewing conveniences not typically available in other shortform video services, such as seamless landscape mode, and full video controls.

The new Keek apps will be launched pending the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store approval.

About Personas

Personas Social Incorporated is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of offering live video conferencing technology, live streaming, social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience to all users, consumers and businesses alike. The company accomplishes this by offering products which are complete with enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure including multi-currency, multi-lingual, turnkey mobile commerce suites for users.

