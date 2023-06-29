Pushpay Launches Church Tech Check, a New Assessment Tool to Support Effective Utilization of Technology to Fuel Ministries

Pushpay’s data-backed insights help ministries evaluate their digital tools and maximize their potential to build community and increase engagement

REDMOND, Wash., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, launches Church Tech Check , a proprietary online assessment to help churches gauge and understand how they rank on a technology maturity and utilization scale. The data-backed tool is derived from Pushpay’s analysis of more than a decade of working alongside over 15,000 churches across the U.S., and is designed to equip churches with actionable insights and recommendations to more effectively reach missional goals.

Technology plays a critical role in the Church today, but oftentimes leaders struggle to understand where and how to focus energy to improve technology use and maximize investments. In fact, Pushpay’s recent State of Church Technology report indicates that 94% of churches believe technology is important to helping them achieve their mission, yet only half of those would rank their church as progressive when it comes to adoption and use of technology.

Pushpay is the first church technology company to provide an assessment of this kind that is focused squarely on mission-based organizations, delivering results and recommendations that address nearly all touchpoints of ministry management. The seven-minute assessment enables ministry leaders to quickly identify which areas of their church are being efficiently enhanced by technology, and which categories might benefit from increased digital emphasis in the future. The Church Tech Check assessment includes:

Multidimensional Ranking: The survey explores questions geared for technology decision makers and ranks responses within five key dimensions of church management, including giving, communications, managing, serving and engaging.

Based on responses, churches are able to determine if their church ranks as a Beginner, Intermediate, or Leader of church technology utilization within those five areas of church management. Results are benchmarked based on Pushpay's proprietary data, providing information to help build confidence and understanding about their current state, and potential areas for improvement.

Results and Action: A custom eight-page report includes a breakdown of scores, digital strengths, tailored recommendations and tactical resources to help churches achieve their missional goals.

“We know church leaders don’t often go into ministry to become tech experts, which is why we are passionate about creating tools to equip leaders to be successful,” said Pushpay CEO, Molly Matthews. “We are excited to see how the new insights uncovered by Church Tech Check will empower ministry leaders to navigate a territory they may be unfamiliar with.”

For more information about Pushpay, or the Church Tech Check assessment , visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com