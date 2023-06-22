Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts with 20 Skilled Nursing Facilities, 10 Physician Practices Contracts and 2 Home Care Agencies in CA, FL, NV and TX

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion-dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has signed new contracts with 20 Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), 10 physician practices and 2 home care agencies in California, Florida, Nevada and Texas. These new contracts are expected to add over 30,000 new patients to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform by the end of June 2024, at an average revenue of $65 per patient per month.

“As our shareholders know, the Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) market has been a source of rapid growth for Reliq,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “SNFs are excellent partners for Reliq as they provide training on the iUGO Care system to their patients prior to discharge, which helps ensure high adherence levels for this patient population. We have already documented >70% adherence in our existing post-discharge SNF patients, and we expect their adherence to improve over time. All of the new clients will be using the iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules, and the Skilled Nursing Facilities will also be the Transitional Care Management (TCM) module. We expect to add over 30,000 patients to the iUGO Care platform by the end of June 2024 through these contracts, at an average of $65 per patient per month with an expected 75% gross margin. Onboarding with these clients will begin next month and will ramp up to a monthly average of 2,500 new patients per month in 2024.”

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN:A2AJTB.

