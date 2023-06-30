Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Participate in SVB Securities Therapeutics Forum

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company’s management team will participate at the SVB Securities Therapeutics Forum.

SVB Securities Therapeutics Forum
Date: Tuesday, July 11th – Wednesday, July 12th, 2023
Location: The Lotte Palace, New York, N.Y.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, mavodelpar (REN001), is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). Mavodelpar has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

Contacts:

Danielle Spangler 
Investor Relations 
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
[email protected]

Matthew Purcell, Pharm.D.
Media Inquiries 
Russo Partners, LLC 
[email protected]

