Resverlogix Announces Warrant Repricing and One-Year Extension

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2023) – Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) (“Resverlogix” or the “Company”) announces that certain of its 27,461,157 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) will be amended. Commencing on July 17, 2023, the exercise price of 24,508,489 Warrants (currently exercisable at prices ranging from $0.24 to $1.00 per share) will be reduced to $0.20 per share, and the expiry date of 10,713,505 of the Warrants that currently expire between April 26, 2024 and June 6, 2025 will be extended by one year. All other terms of all the Warrants will remain unchanged. 1,500,000 warrants held by insiders of the Company will not be amended; the warrants listed for trading that expired on June 7, 2023 were not eligible for amendment.

The Company has received approval of the extension and repricing from the TSX, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions. The net proceeds from the exercise of Warrants will be used for research and development activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary-based, late-stage, biotechnology company and the world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Our new class of epigenetic therapies are designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients’ lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.

The Company’s clinical program is focused on evaluating our lead candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.

Resverlogix has partnered with EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to support the rapid commercialization of apabetalone for cardiovascular disease, post COVID-19 conditions, and pulmonary arterial hypertension in Canada and the United States. Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).

