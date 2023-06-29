Salesforce’s New Sales GPT and Service GPT Drive Productivity and Personalize Customer Interactions with Generative AI

Sales GPT and Service GPT will bring the power of trusted, secure generative AI, and real-time data from Data Cloud, to empower teams to close deals faster, anticipate customer needs, and increase productivity

Customers like SmileDirectClub and AAA — The Auto Club Group use Salesforce to deliver personal experiences at scale

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at World Tour London: AI Day, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, introduced generative AI capabilities for Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to transform how sellers and service teams work and interact with customers. Sales GPT will embed generative AI in the flow of work, auto-generating customer emails, call summaries, account research, and more. Service GPT will auto-generate service replies, automatically summarize customer interactions into easy-to-access knowledge articles for service teams, and better prepare field service agents before they arrive at service locations.





Significance: Generative AI has the potential to transform how sales and service professionals in every industry do their jobs. In new research, more than 60% of sales and service professionals believe generative AI will help them better serve customers. Yet, 63% of sales professionals and 59% of service professionals lack the skills to effectively and safely use generative AI.

Salesforce AI solution: Einstein GPT*, which powers Sales GPT and Service GPT, supercharges customer experiences and company productivity with a trusted, open ecosystem-based generative AI grounded in proprietary real-time data. The Einstein GPT Trust Layer helps customers meet their enterprise data security and compliance demands by preventing large-language models (LLMs) from retaining sensitive customer data to help maintain data governance controls.

What’s new: Salesforce is bringing trusted generative AI across every application directly in the flow of work for Sales and Service, as well as Marketing, Commerce, Slack, Tableau, Flow, and Apex.

Sales GPT will deliver trusted generative AI, backed by real-time data, to help sellers transform how they work and sell faster, smarter, and more efficiently.

Sales Emails will auto-generate personalized and data-informed emails for every customer interaction, streamlining sales prospecting and saving sales reps valuable time.

will auto-generate personalized and data-informed emails for every customer interaction, streamlining sales prospecting and saving sales reps valuable time. Call Summaries will free sales reps from manual note-taking with automatically transcribed and summarized calls, and follow-up actions to help improve seller productivity.

will free sales reps from manual note-taking with automatically transcribed and summarized calls, and follow-up actions to help improve seller productivity. Sales Assistant will summarize every step of the sales cycle — from account research and meeting preparation to drafting contract clauses — while automatically keeping the CRM up-to-date.

Service GPT and Field Service GPT will empower organizations to use generative AI and real-time data to scale service experiences from the contact center to the field, while reducing costs.

Service Replies will auto-generate personalized responses grounded in relevant, real-time data sources, enabling service agents to resolve customer issues faster.

will auto-generate personalized responses grounded in relevant, real-time data sources, enabling service agents to resolve customer issues faster. Work Summaries will create wrap-up summaries of service cases and customer engagements based on case data and customer history.

will create wrap-up summaries of service cases and customer engagements based on case data and customer history. Knowledge Articles will be auto-generated and updated based on the latest real-time data from support interactions, so a company’s institutional knowledge is continuously updated.

will be auto-generated and updated based on the latest real-time data from support interactions, so a company’s institutional knowledge is continuously updated. Mobile Work Briefings will prepare field service teams for appointments by summarizing critical information before they arrive, helping them work more efficiently.

Salesforce partners like Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte Digital, and IBM are helping businesses unlock the power of Sales GPT and Service GPT with new accelerators, custom AI strategies, and use cases to help increase productivity and profit.

Soundbites:

“When it comes to sales, AI is the new UI. The confluence of generative AI, data, and CRM will help every sales leader unleash growth and elevate sales productivity. These exciting new Sales Cloud capabilities are transforming how sales teams work so sellers can work more efficiently — all while driving increased revenue and growth.” — Ketan Karkhanis, EVP & General Manager, Sales Cloud, Salesforce

“AI, data, and CRM are transforming customer service experiences. With the new Service Cloud, not only can you solve issues faster and empower your teams like never before, you can also drive new levels of efficiency and cost savings while boosting customer satisfaction.” — Bill Patterson, EVP & GM, C360 Applications, Salesforce

“As an innovation-led company, our partnership with Salesforce and use of Einstein GPT has been integral in our ability to drive efficiencies across the entire customer lifecycle, from lead acquisition to customer care. Salesforce’s generative AI capabilities have enabled us to provide more personalized customer interactions, streamline service workflows using AI-generated insights, and maintain a holistic, 360-degree view of every customer.” — Nathan Dawson, Senior Director of Global Technology, SmileDirectClub

“Our goal is to deliver more personalized member engagement, make our processes more efficient and cost-eﬀective, and drive innovation across our team within a safe and trusted environment. We’re accelerating our digital transformation with Salesforce and AI Cloud as one of the partners that will help us implement AI across our entire business, including DevOps, support, sales and underwriting.” — Shohreh Abedi, EVP, Chief Operations Technology Officer, and Member Experience, AAA – The Auto Club Group

Availability:

Service GPT is expected to be generally available in 2023.

Sales GPT is expected to be generally available in 2023.

Sales Emails is expected to be generally available in 2023.

Call Summaries is expected to be generally available in 2023.

Sales Assistant is expected to be generally available in 2023.

Service Replies is expected to be generally available in 2023.

Work Summaries is expected to be generally available in 2023.

Knowledge Articles is expected to be generally available in 2023.

*Einstein GPT is not yet generally available to Customers and has not yet been assessed for compliance with relevant healthcare, financial, and/or similar laws and regulations. Customers should review their own use cases and compliance requirements before making any purchasing decisions relating thereto.

