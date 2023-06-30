SATO Technologies Corp. Provides Results from Shareholder Meeting

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2023) – SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the “Company”, or “SATO”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered at its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders on June 30, 2023, were approved by its shareholders. Particulars of the voting are set out at the end of this news release.

The resolutions approved by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting were:

Romain Nouzareth, Frank Di Tomaso, Dominique Payette, Fred T. Pye and Mathieu Nouzareth were duly re-elected to SATO’s board of directors.

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as an independent, external auditor of SATO for the ensuing year or until its successor is appointed, and the Board was authorized to fix its remuneration.

The Company’s Stock Option Plan was re-approved.

The resolutions voted on at the meeting are described in more detail in SATO’s Management Information Circular, dated May 26, 2023, which was mailed to shareholders and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Detailed Voting Results

Votes For Votes Withheld/ Against Total Votes Cast Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld/ Against Elect Frank Di Tomaso 40,508,330 9,255,003 49,876,950 81.40% 18.60% Elect Mathieu Nouzareth 40,508,330 9,255,003 49,876,950 81.40% 18.60% Elect Romain Nouzareth 40,508,330 9,255,003 49,876,950 81.40% 18.60% Elect Dominique Payette 40,508,330 9,255,003 49,876,950 81.40% 18.60% Elect Frederick Pye 40,508,330 9,255,003 49,876,950 81.40% 18.60% Appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as Auditors 49,876,950 0 49,876,950 100% 0% Ratify and approve the Company’s Stock Option Plan 40,508,330 9,255,003 49,876,950 81.40% 18.60%

About SATO

SATO, founded at Bitcoin block 494673 in 2017, is a prominent innovator in the field of computing power commodities, specializing in Bitcoin mining by efficiently operating a 20 MW data center that generates nearly 0.6 EHs of mining power. Listed on TSX.V:SATO & OTCQB:CCPU.F since 2021, the Company prides itself on outstanding performance, financial stability, and a top-tier team. To learn more about SATO’s distinct vision, ambitious goals and meet the team, visit www.bysato.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected]

