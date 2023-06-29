Petaluma, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2023) – Senior Care Authority has announced a new episode of Boomers Today, its weekly podcast that helps educate families on the resources available to America’s aging population.

The newest episode features Marcy Baskin, a Certified Senior Advisor, Dementia Practitioner, and Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Care Trainer. In the episode, host Frank Samson interviews Baskin on strategies for caring for loved ones living with dementia.

For more information, please visit https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/resources/boomers-today/

Senior Care Authority Announces New Podcast Episode With Dementia Care Advice

In the recent episode of the Boomers Today Podcast, Baskin shares tips she has learned through her own experiences as both a support group facilitator for the Alzheimer’s Association and a daughter whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority is a network of professional local advisors who aid families struggling with assisted living, memory care, and nursing care. Founded in California in 2009, Senior Care Authority has since expanded its services to 30 states. Their Boomers Today Podcast is among the many resources they offer to help alleviate the challenges people may face while navigating the healthcare system.

Interested parties can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, or by visiting https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/resources/boomers-today/.

