SmartRent CEO Lucas Haldeman Recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award Winner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMRT #smartrent–SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), the leading provider of smart home and property operations solutions for the rental housing industry, is pleased to announce that CEO Lucas Haldeman has been named as an Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Mr. Haldeman was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“I am honored to be recognized in this extraordinary class of entrepreneurs seeking to elicit real change in the industries we serve,” said Haldeman. “SmartRent was created to not just bring smart home technology to renters, but to reshape how the rental housing industry looks at the holistic experience – from operations to resident satisfaction. It is rewarding to be a part of the evolution utilizing proptech to bring elevated living and working experiences to fruition.”

SmartRent is an established rental housing and proptech industry leader, specializing in smart home technologies, self-guided tours, access control, asset protection and IoT solutions. The Company partners with 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, delivering technology to more than 600,000 homes and businesses serving millions of users spanning owners, on-site teams and residents.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives, including Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation, Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company and Jodi Berg of Vitamix.

As a Pacific Southwest award winner, Mr. Haldeman is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.

