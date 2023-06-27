Striim announces streaming integration platform for Snowflake to enable industry adoption of real-time data

To learn how enterprises like Ciena use Striim to break down silos and unify data in Snowflake, visit us at booth 1741 at the Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas from June 26-29

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Striim, Inc. announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, cutting-edge performance for its streaming engine to unify data in Snowflake as both a fully managed service and a distributed self-hosted offering. In an internal benchmark, running on an Amazon EC2 M6i.2xlarge instance with 8 vCPUs and 32G RAM, Striim was successfully able to scale to terabytes/day of operational data moving to Snowflake with latency in seconds. Striim uniquely combines low latency change data capture from mission-critical databases – such as Oracle, SQLServer, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and others – with a scalable streaming SQL engine to process and deliver data to Snowflake in real-time leveraging Snowpipe Streaming. Striim was an early Beta partner working with the Snowflake product teams to implement Snowpipe Streaming. The new streaming interface is enabled using a simple drag-and-drop SnowflakeWriter in Striim’s UI, with a built-in OOTB Router component to scale across thousands of schemas.

Cutting-edge enterprises like Ciena, a global leader in networking systems, software, and services, leverage Striim to accelerate its digital transformation efforts on Snowflake by moving data across disparate systems to Snowflake in real time.

Ciena will be joining Striim Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products, Alok Pareek, at the Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas from June 26th-29th to discuss their success.

“We chose Striim to stream real-time events from our multiple internal systems. We are pleased with our decision as it has proven to support the scale and volume of data we operate. Striim’s capabilities have been crucial in managing our data effectively,” says Sudeep Kumar, Global Head of Enterprise Data & Analytics at Ciena.

The combined speed of Striim’s data ingestion and Snowflake’s analytical capabilities gives Ciena a clear and distinct competitive advantage. Ciena estimates that Striim moves up to 100 million events in real time to Snowflake every 24 hours, across systems that manage sales, manufacturing, accounting, and dozens of other crucial business functions.

The smart data pipeline automatically creates schemas on Snowflake and coordinates both batch historical loads and streaming CDC workloads while providing ongoing observability of pipelines to maintain fast data delivery SLAs within the enterprise.

“With Striim’s data streaming capabilities, our joint customers benefit by unifying data in Snowflake to build a real-time source of truth at a massive scale,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Using Striim for Snowflake, customers have access to an innovative UX and full automation to start streaming data into Snowflake with a matter of clicks.”

“Enterprises can no longer be market leaders with batch-based integration. Real-time data provides the competitive edge in customer care and operational efficiency so that businesses can make the right decisions at the right time,” said Alok Pareek, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. “Our customers are increasingly using the Snowflake Data Cloud for their data analytics needs. We have designed Striim for Snowflake for high-performance, lower-cost operational ease, simplicity, scalability, and resiliency so our customers can quickly and easily extract business value from their data.”

Rajesh Raju from Ciena is speaking with Dharmesh Patel, Senior Sales Engineer at Snowflake about the “Snowflake Journey at Ciena” this week.

To learn more about how Ciena streams up to 100 million events daily with Striim, visit Striim at booth 1741 at the Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas from June 26-29.

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Additional Resources

Ciena will be joining Striim Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products, Alok Pareek, at the Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas from June 26th-29th to discuss their success.

For a deeper look into Ciena’s digital transformation journey with Striim, read the full case study here: https://www.striim.com/case-study/ciena/

See how Snowflake is helping its other customers transform their businesses: https://www.snowflake.com/en/why-snowflake/customers/

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

Media Contact:

Dianna Spring

(650) 241-0680 ext. 354