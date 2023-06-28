Tenet Announces Resignations, Results of Shareholder Meeting

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2023) – Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) (“Tenet” or the “Company“), an innovative fintech technology services provider and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held yesterday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00am EST. The Company is pleased to report that at the Meeting, the shareholders resolved that the number of directors to be elected would be three, resolved to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company and elected Johnson Joseph, Liang Qiu and Mayco Quiroz to the Board of Directors. Prior to the Meeting, Carol Penhale, Dylan Tinker and Paul Gibbons each resigned from the Board of Directors effective June 26, 2023, and each notified the Company that they would not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting. Ms. Penhale also resigned as interim CEO of the Company. Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Johnson Joseph to the position of CEO, effective immediately.

Tenet plans to provide more details about the Company’s short and long-term plans in the coming days and weeks as it continues to focus on developing the data and analytics aspects of its business plan in North America and globally.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet’s subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: http://www.tenetfintech.com.

