Tenet Special Committee Addresses Inaccurate Information Shared by Dissident Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2023) – Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) (“Tenet” or the “Company“), a fintech technology and data services provider and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announces that it was made aware of certain statements provided to some of the Company’s shareholders. The special committee of the board of directors of Tenet (the “Special Committee”) believes it needs to address these allegations in light of Tenet’s upcoming annual general meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 at 10:00 am ET (the “AGM“).

Proposed Financing Assistance

The Company has always been open to receiving tangible financing proposals, as long as it is done through proper channels and in full compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations. No financing of this kind was ever brought to the Special Committee by Mr. Joseph.

October Interview

The October interview that Mr. Joseph participated in was prevented from being released by Tenet’s board of directors on the advice of legal counsel, as it was viewed as being unsupported forward looking financial information. Nor did the Company authorize its subsequent release in recent weeks.

Outstanding Promissory Note

Upon Mr. Joseph’s termination from the Company, his immediate repayment of his loan and accrued interest was requested as standard employment policy. He has not repaid the promissory note, nor has he entered into any repayment plan or agreement. Approximately $75,000 remains outstanding.

The Company’s Business Plans for Canada

The recent business plan described in the Company’s news release dated Thursday, June 15, 2023 is based on the work of the Special Committee and certain members of management. This endeavour looks to develop capabilities the Company has not previously focused on for small and medium-size businesses (“SMEs“) with a prudent approach to developing the path forward in a cost-effective manner. The Company plans to share more information at the upcoming AGM.

Assistance is Available for Shareholders Who Look to Vote Before the AGM Deadline

Tenet reminds the Company’s shareholders that the deadline to vote is prior to 10:00 am ET on Friday, June 23, 2023. For any questions or more information with respect to the AGM please contact TMX Investor Solutions at 1-800-549-6746 toll free in North America or 1-201-806-7301 outside of Canada and the United States, or by email at [email protected].

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet’s subsidiaries provide various analytics and data-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and data are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: http://www.tenetfintech.com

