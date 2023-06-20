Triton Digital Announces Acquisition of Manadge

Triton Digital Expands Audio Industry Leadership with Strategic Acquisition of Leading Advertising Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today that it has acquired Manadge, an advertising intelligence platform that specializes in programmatic advertising. Manadge will enable Triton Digital publishers and demand partners to see advertising-related data and analyze performance in real time via an intuitive analytics platform.

With this acquisition, Triton Digital is diversifying its portfolio as Manadge offers analysis and comparison dashboards and KPIs for programmatic market participants as well as direct orders. Integrated with over 60 Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) and ad servers, Manadge offers real-time insights through its interactive business intelligence tools. True to Triton’s audience measurement philosophy, Manadge provides agnostic and unbiased reporting that simplifies the recording and tracking of advertising revenues, leveraging an elegant UI, with expansive graphics and change alert notifications.

“Through this acquisition, we further demonstrate our commitment to providing robust tools to enable growth in the global audio industry,” says John Rosso, President and CEO, Triton Digital. “The Manadge platform will enable Triton’s publisher, sales house, and demand partners to better analyze advertising data and use Manadge’s powerful UI to make data driven decisions for their business.”

“At Manadge we give companies the ability to increase resources and support, expand into new markets, and innovate faster than they could before,” says Nathan Venezia, Founder and CEO, Manadge. “We are excited to be joining a team that truly understands our vision and to be providing Triton Digital a better way to analyze and track advertising revenue for all audio types.”

As part of the acquisition, the Manadge team will join Triton Digital’s team, bringing a high level of talent and expertise to Triton’s product and engineering efforts.

About Manadge

Manadge is an advanced analytics and automation platform designed for Publishers, empowering them to take control on all demand actors and maximize ad revenues. Sales and Ad Operations teams rely on the Manadge platform on a daily basis to gain a clear view of buyers, agencies, and advertisers. By leveraging Manadge technology, Publishers can identify advertising revenues and performance across Ad Servers and SSPs, strengthening their decision-making abilities. Based in Paris, Manadge collaborates with top-tier Publishers all over Europe.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry.

